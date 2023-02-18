Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink this week including Haidilao's latest mala milk broth

Whether you are one or many, celebrating occasions or not, we count all the ways to feast on good food this week.

Starting with something for one and we journey through seven, we end with a bottomless indulgence, so take your pick.

One person? Head to Absurdities single mixer

Absurdities is a multi-room, multi-environment dining experience.

​​PHOTO: Absurdities

Looking to meet someone new or make some new friends?

Andsoforth gives you the most absurd dining experience that connects you with seven other singles in the Absurdities Single Mixer. Traversing through six fantastical worlds, the host randomly pairs the four male and four female diners so you get to know one another.

Expect to climb, crawl, and cast some magic as you feast on the six-course omakase-style meal prepared in the style of each world. The menu is paired with drinks and includes a deconstructed pot pie in Mama's Famous Cereal Chicken Pot Pie and a colour-changing Mortar Purple Squid Risotto.

Absurdities Single Mixer runs every Thu 9pm, from Feb 16, 2023. Prices start from $174++. Location will be released 24 hours before the experience.

Three Buns Quayside: New burgers on the menu

Brunchin' at Quayside and trying their latest burgers.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Three Buns Quayside

You've heard of the muffin man, but do you know the Sambal Man ($18++)? A truly east-meets-west "Badass burger" with a seared beef patty smothered in sambal sauce, dressed with smoky cheddar cheese, miso mayo and gochujang ketchup.

The new menu includes a meatless option, Fry Me to the Moon ($19++), made with buttermilk fried plant-based chicken patties between buttered rice flour buns.

The vegetarian burger is slathered in their housemade Korean-style barbeque sauce, topped with a slice of Tillamook cheddar and finished with three-island mayonnaise.

Three Buns Quayside is located 60 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238252, p. +65 6909 7838. Open Mon-Thu 5pm -10.30pm, Fri 12pm-12am, Sat 10am-12am, Sun 10am-10pm.

A seven-course winter journey with Marguerite

A glistening oyster mousse pearl is paired with smoked eel from the Ebro Delta, potato spheres cooked in seawater, sea succulents and lovage oil before a flourish of lustrous amur caviar.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Marguerite

Michelin-starred Marguerite evokes the best of European winter in their new seven-course menu ($288++ per person). The exquisite journey starts with a selection of canapes like Duck, Duck, Duck Cherry, where mallard duck is presented in various ways.

The Smoked Eel and oyster mousse pearl in rich smoked eel consomme kicks off the mains, while the Jerusalem Artichoke gelato with chocolate sponge and hazelnut cream rounds off the course.

A herbivore tasting menu is also available, together with options for beverage pairing programs (from $88++ onwards).

Marguerite is located at 18 Marina Gardens Dr, #01-09 Flower Dome, Singapore 018953, p. +65 6604 9988. Open Tue-Fri 6pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon.

A tropical Sunday champagne brunch in the city

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung brings you an exquisite selection of sumptuous delicacies.

​​​​PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/15 Stamford by Alvin Leung

Wind down on the last day of the week and treat yourself to a sumptuous brunch at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung. Fresh seafood like baby lobsters, tiger prawns, and seasonal oysters await at the Cold Seafood Section, then savour creamy Pan Seared Foie Gras.

Alongside the charcuterie and cured fish station are their popular Grill Carving and Rotisserie Spit Roast sections featuring succulent cuts like wagyu beef hanging tender, gammon ham, and more.

Tipplers will love the tiki-themed rum cocktails, wines, beers, and champagne selection that comes with this bottomless brunch. Prices start from $188++ with free-flowing cocktails, wines, beer, and Telmont Reserve Brut Champagne Brut.

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung is located at 15 Stamford Rd, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Singapore 178906, p.+65 6715 6871. Tropical Sunday Champagne Brunch runs every Sunday, 12pm-3pm.

New menu mainstays at your favourite hotpot

The long awaited Haidilao new products are now on the menu!

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Haidilao

Love Mala but can't take its mouth-numbing spiciness?

With Haidilao's all-new Mala Milk Broth ($11++ quarter pot), you can finally have a large sip of this savoury soup. The added milk gives the broth a creamy texture and balances the spiciness, making it only mildly spicy.

Accompany the new broth with Low-fat, Low-cal Konjac Slices ($4.50 ++ half portion), a healthy and refreshing carb replacement that mimics tripe's chewy texture. Or dip the aromatic Sichuan Pepperfect Beef Tongue ($15++ half portion) for just 15 seconds for a kick of spice.

Haidilao’s new menu items are now available at all Haidilao outlets in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

This article was first published in City Nomads.