Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink this week including lemon basil cheesecake

From Easter celebrations, to Earth Month menus and so much more — the tasty gastronomic journey continues in April. Wondering where to whet your appetite this week? Here's a list of places to eat and drink in Singapore this week.

Tanglin Gin Jungle x Aperol x Sonny's Easter Brunch

In a boozy three-way collaboration, Tanglin Gin is bringing in David Yeung of Campari Group and Chef Son Pham of Sonny's Pizza for a special Easter Sunday brunch. Cool off in Tanglin Gin Jungle's rustic paradise with unlimited helpings of vibrant Vietnamese-inspired brunch staples from 12pm to 6pm at $88++ per person.

Wash it all down with a bottomless selection of cocktails made using house-made spirits, Aperol and Campari, as well as low ABV cocktails. A Gin Flight including the popular Cacao Gin, and recently launched Triple Tangerine Mandarin Orange Liqueur is also available.

Tanglin Gin Jungle x Aperol x Sonny's Easter Brunch runs on April 9, 2023, at Tanglin Gin Jungle, 26B Dempsey Rd, Singapore 247693, +65 8909 3674. Open 12pm to 6pm.

New Booze Menu at Da Paolo Dempsey

Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant & Bar pays tribute to its roots this April with its new cocktail menu. Inspired by the beautiful Italy or 'bella Italia', sip on tipples dipped in rich history, traditions and stories, all crafted with Italian ingredients.

We can't wait to try the Melone ($22++) featuring freshly blended melon puree, and the jasmine-focused Gelsomino ($26++) with whisky, Jasmine tea, honey, and elderflower liqueur. For folks that like their drinks strong, the Uvetta ($30++) is a rendition of the classic old-fashioned cocktail with a mixture of Codigo Mezcal, agave syrup, and house-made chocolate bitters, accompanied with sultana raisins.

Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant & Bar is located at Block 8 Dempsey Road, #01-13, Singapore 247696, +65 6261 3128. Open Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 11.30pm, Friday to Saturday 8am to 12am.

Super Loco welcomes Earth Month

April is Earth Month, and the Super Loco Group is back to make a positive impact. Diners visiting Super Loco Customs House, Super Loco Robertson Quay, Chico Loco, or Lucha Loco can look forward to planet-friendly dishes made with ethically and sustainably sourced produce.

Think The Enchilada of Champignons, the Sustainably Farmed Barramundi Ceviche and more. You can also drink for the planet with the refreshing Apache's Tepache margarita brewed with pineapple tepache fermented from upcycled pineapple fruit and Arquitecto tequila.

The brand is also working with reforestation technology start-up Green Steps Group; a portion of proceeds from the group's Earth Month menus will go towards reforestation efforts in Borneo.

The Loco Earth Month menus run April 3 to 30, 2023, at Super Loco Group venues across Singapore. For more information, click here.

InterContinental's Whimsical Floral Pop-Up

For the month of April, InterContinental Singapore is hosting a whimsical pop-up in collaboration with acclaimed British artist, Claire Luxton. The collab will bring her NFT to life with an organza floral display, inspired by flora and fauna native to South East Asia.

To beat the heat, diners can also indulge in the lavender-infused gin based Secret Garden cocktail as well as its 0-ABV version, Bloom and Blossom. Both will feature Claire Luxton's artwork displayed atop a Mixed Berries Bubble Foam. The refreshing Rosella tart will certainly satisfy dessert cravings with citrus sponge cake and sable biscuit topped with elderflower, raspberry, rosella and yuzu.

The InterContinental Hotels & Resorts x Claire Luxton pop-up runs from now till April 30, 2023, at the InterContinental Singapore lobby, InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Rd, Singapore 188966, +65 6825 1046. Open Sunday to Thursday 11.30am to 11pm, Friday to Saturday 11.30am to 12am.

Lola's Cafe Re-Opens Flagship Store

After undergoing a major revamp, Lola's Cafe has reopened its doors at its flagship store on Simon Road. To mark the brand's 10th anniversary, expect new menu items, drinks and a new ambiance. The neighbourhood favourite charms with its freshly ground coffee, delicious baked treats and buttery eggs.

Our favourites include the Spicy Crab Rigatoni and Tsukune Sando sporting charred homemade chicken tsukune patty and savoury dashimaki tamago. The all-new Lemon Basil Cheesecake is creamy and dense with lemon-infused cheese on a sweet and savoury cereal base.

Lola's Cafe has outlets in Simon Road and Holland Village.

