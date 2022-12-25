Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink this week including lobster fettucine from Vin Geek

In the last stretch of 2023, the festivities continue with a protein-loaded dinners, views to complement meals, and a toast to Christmas. Not forgetting delicious treats to end the meal on a sweet note. Here's where you'll find the best meals and drinks to bring your friends and family together this week.

Nordic-Asian dining at Mount Faber

PHOTO: Instagram/Dusk Restaurant and Bar

The Mount Faber Leisure Group has collaborated with award-winning Danish Chef Henrik Jyrk to bring the taste of Nordic-Asian cuisine to Dusk Restaurant & Bar. In the four-course ($108++per pax) showcase, start with tender makrel soaked in a creamy and savoury clam dashi, followed by andesteg (roasted duck breast) adorned with sweet Danish cherries and an Indonesian pepper sauce.

End with not just one but two desserts — Rødgrød Med Fløde, berry compote with creamy vanilla ice cream, and Æbleskive, a pan-fried tart filled with vanilla & apple.

Dusk Presents: Dining By Jyrk — Chef's Menu runs till March 31, 2023 for dinner only at Dusk Restaurant & Bar, Level 2, 109 Mount Faber Rd, Singapore, 099203, +65 6361 0088. Wine pairing is available from $98++.

An Italian Christmas with Vin Geek

PHOTO: Instagram/Vin Geek

Explore Vin Geek's 24-bottle wine dispenser with a wallet-friendly Italian lunch or dinner with exceptional wine-parings this festive season. Tuck into nibbles like the classic Burratta Salad ($28) or little bites of ham and creamy bechamel in Jamon croquettes ($17).

In true Italian style, mains consist of luscious pastas, whilst mains include the likes of lobster fettucine ($30) with succulent chunks of lobster meat and pork loin ($28, only available Christmas Eve to Boxing Day).

End the meal like Italians do, with a velvety tiramisu ($20) or a smooth panna cotta ($15). A three-course set menu is also available at $105.93, with a glass of champagne.

Vin Geek's festive Italian offerings are available on Dec 24 (dinner), Dec 25 (lunch), Dec 31, 2022 (dinner) and Jan 1, 2023 (lunch). Vin Geek is located at 9 Scotts Road, Pacific Plaza, #01-04 Singapore 228210, p. +65 8860 4809.

Luna Patisserie unveils new outlet

PHOTO: Instagram/@luna.singapore

Singaporean homegrown patisserie, Luna has opened doors to its second outlet in the vibrant enclave of Joo Chiat. The New Frontiers collection spotlights curious ingredients such as buckwheat, rhubarb, cassis, and the humble tofu.

The Tofu ($8.50) is a sweet delight with vanilla, hazelnut praline, silken tofu, and toasted buckwheat, or try their homely quiches in forest mushroom ($7) and salmon spinach pesto ($7.50) fillings.

Christmas specials not to be missed include the gorgeous triple chocolate Christmas tree cake ($82) and the Sweet Celebrations Christmas set ($39) with four exquisite pastries.

Luna Joo Chiat is located at 121 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427410.

Happiness now comes in larger sizes

PHOTO: Instagram/Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse

In the pursuit of go big or go home, Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse is offering thicker sharing cuts of premium bone-in steaks and large format Italian wines for grand group celebrations.

The two signature sharing cuts Fiorentina and Costata are now available in three ascending sizes — 900g (for two to three pax), 1.1kg (three to four pax) and 1.3kg (four to five pax) from $178++ — and red wines have also been upsized to magnum (1.5 litres) and double magnum (3 litres) for the ultimate pairing.

The line-up includes Pian Delle Vigne, Brunello di Montalcino 2000 ($950) and Sant' Antonio 'Campo dei Gigli', Amarone della Valpolicella — Veneto 2008 ($1380).

Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse is located at 26 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 238970, p. +65 6735 6739.

Yuletide festivities at Hendrick's Christmas Wonderland

PHOTO: Instagram/Hendrick's Gin

Hendrick's Gin is evoking the season of yuletide festivities at its Christmas Wonderland. Expect a whimsical adult playground as you venture into a Hendrick's Holiday Hot Air Balloon with a marvelous selection of cocktails at $15 each.

Festive pours bound to dazzle crowds include the bubbly Hendrick's Cranberry Fizz, the refreshing spin on Hendrick's French 75, and the unbeatable combination of Hendrick's Gin and Tonic with infusions of cucumber and rose.

Keep a look out for plenty of picture-worthy absurdities — from the biggest gift box you've ever seen, to a bathtub full of presents!

Hendrick's Gin Christmas Wonderland runs till Jan 1, 2023 at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953.

