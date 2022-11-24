Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink this week including mentaiko lobster rolls

As we head into the last stretch of November, work, Black Friday shopping, Thanksgiving and the FIFA World Cup has consumed our lives entirely. Take a break and respite in some holiday treats, from cruffins, to tipples and lobster rolls. Here’s where to get your breakfast, lunch and dinner fix this week!

We’re lobstressed over these lobster rolls

Christmas exclusive treats at Luke’s Lobster are putting a beloved Japanese twist on our favourite lobster rolls. Roe shines in the new umami mentaiko lobster Roll ($34.50++) made with lobster claw and knuckle meat swathed in mentaiko mayo, and finished with seaweed flakes and chilli powder. Why stop at just one when you can get a festive trio (S$49.20++)?

Try the new flavour alongside earthy-rich truffle butter lobster roll and the original signature lobster roll in halved portions. Mix and match some ice cold beers to complete the soccer match watch party.

Luke’s Lobster has outlets in Orchard, Great World City and Jewel. Online delivery is available.

Expert-crafted festive booze at home

The folks at Atlas have brought together a selection of boozy sets to get us in the festive mood at home. Bring the drinks home in the curated gin set ($138), where gin connoisseurs can discover unique flavours and one-of-a-kind expressions like the Mirabeau rose gin.

The petit martini gift set ($100) packs up expertly crafted cocktails in bottles to be enjoyed anywhere whilst the three cocktail flight ($60) features the signature Atlas martini, negroni and pêche milk punch.

Atlas is located at Parkview Square, 600 North Bridge Road, Singapore 188778, p. +65 6396 4466. Open Tuesday to Thu 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 2am. Closed Monday. Shop gift sets here.

Decorate the table with Ohayo Mama San’s goodies

Merry platters, cocktails and high tea sets promise a meal to remember at Ohayo Mama San. Dig into the holiday platter ($38++) crafted for sharing that boasts soft-shell prawns, salt and pepper calamari, addictive mala karaage and crispy salted egg salmon skin in a bento box.

The Christmas kyuden ($28++) sees lobster salmon riceless rolls, aburi wagyu salsa sushi and aburi spicy salmon sushi on a petite tower shelf. There are also curated festive drinks sippers like a winter sangria (S$20), snowy sui Calpis ($20), and more for a jolly good time.

Ohayo Mama San is located 313 Orchard Rd, #01-29, 313@Somerset, Singapore 238895, p. +65 8875 2777. Open Sunday to Thursday 11am to 10.30pm, Friday to Saturday 11am to 11.30pm.

American style burgers and killer cocktails

From now till Feb 28, 2023, Oriole Coffee + Bar is teaming up with Jack Daniel’s to create a brand new, limited-time menu focused on fun and original drinks as well as American-style barbecue dishes.

Must-try tipples include candy-like The Sour Jack ($18++), made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple and the Espresso Patronum! ($18++), a rich, coffee flavoured cocktail gently spiced with cinnamon powder.

Pair your booze with the Jack’s flambé burger ($32++), sporting bacon strips, onsen egg and shredded braised pork doused in house-made sauce made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire. Get your cameras ready as this dish comes with a fiery spectacle too.

Oriole Coffee + Bar is located at 96 Somerset Road #01-01,Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, (Next to 313@Orchard), Singapore 238163, p. +65 6238 8348. Open Monday to Thursday 11am to 10.30pm, Friday 11am to 11.30pm, Saturday 10am to 11.30pm and Sunday 10am to 9.30pm.

Mr Holmes Bakehouse anti-festive goodies

Made for misfits and rebels, Mr Holmes Bakehouse presents its Not A Christmas campaign.

In an act of self-care and love, binge on the box of six ($36++) pastries with new cruffins in toasty Pecan Butterscotch, rich Hazelnut Praline cream, and the returning favourite raspberry cheesecake. Each box comes with a QR code-accessed Surviving Christmas playlist for feel-good listens, and a free cruffin voucher.

Alternatively, create your own selection of six donuts ($5.50++ each) — choose from old favourites like strawberry lemonade and new ones like smores and citrusy yuzu orange blossom.

Mr Holmes Bakehouse has outlets in Pacific Plaza and MYP Centre. Order online here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.