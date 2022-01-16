Well, guess I'll be spending all my angbao money on Year of the Tiger merchandise

After 12 years, it's finally here: The Year of the Tiger, i.e. my Chinese zodiac year. And as expected, this year's tiger-themed merchandise is a major threat to my savings.

Starbucks

First up, Starbucks, purveyor of pumpkin spiced lattes and irresistably cute seasonal drinkware. This year's collection comes with mugs, tumblers, water flasks, tiger costume-adorned plushies, and even a coin bank.

See the full collection here.

Dr Martens View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYPEBAE (@hypebae) In line with its grungy aesthetic, Doc Martens leans into the tiger's ferocity rather than highlighting its cuteness. While news of this line's arrival in Singapore is forthcoming, you can expect to see it available online in the coming weeks.

Pop Mart Singapore View this post on Instagram A post shared by CapitaLand Malls SG (@capitalandmallssg) Whether you're a toy collector or a Tiger baby, there's something for you in Pop Mart this season. Just try not to go too crazy when you're confronted by all the cuteness. Popular figurine characters such as Molly and (of course) Tigger are available now for pre-order on their website.