Western food hawker at Tanglin Halt rallies for support with business on verge of closure

Running a hawker business is, to put it bluntly, a challenging task.

Hawkers face long and gruelling working hours, preparing meals in often stifling and confined kitchen spaces.

This difficulty became compounded during the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting the emergence of Facebook groups dedicated to supporting our hawker businesses.

One hawker, Teh Soon Tiong, took to such Facebook group, Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 to share the hurdles he's encountered while struggling to operate his stall reported 8days.

Located at Tanglin Halt Market & Food Centre, he runs a Western food stall called Butcher The Grill Bar which only opened in February this year.

Soon Tiong's original post has since been removed at the time of writing.

However, his post garnered comments from netizens, offering feedback and advice for his business.

One netizen pointed out that the primary focus should be on attracting and retaining customers, especially considering that Western food isn't an everyday choice for many.

A Facebook user advised that the stall's predominantly black-coloured signage lacks visual appeal and doesn't make it apparent that it's a food stall.

In a recent interview, Soon Tiong shared that he noticed a significant downturn in sales starting in September. He noted a substantial 30 per cent decline in the number of customers, which inevitably affected his overall sales figures.

To revitalise the business, Soon Tiong tried new methods of attracting more patrons to his stall.

He introduced budget-friendly menu options, distributed flyers in the surrounding areas to increase awareness, and enhanced the stall's visibility with the installation of an eye-catching LED board to showcase the menu.

Furthermore, to entice customers and sweeten the deal, he introduced promotions, such as one-for-one offers and a generous 50 per cent discount off any second dish purchased.

Butcher The Grill Bar

True to its name, Butcher The Grill Bar specialises in Western cuisine, and its menu runs the gamut from burgers and sausages to sizzling steaks, classic fish and chips, and chicken wings.

On Google reviews, Butcher The Grill Bar boasts an impressive rating of 4.7 stars, backed by over 100 positive reviews.

This achievement is particularly notable considering the stall has only been opened since early in the year.

Among the standout reviews, one user specifically praised the chicken chop ($7.90) and the chicken cutlet ($7.90) as the highlights of the menu.

Another satisfied customer highlighted the stall's affordability and generous portion sizes, a winning combination for patrons.

Furthermore, a delighted diner declared the stall as their favourite Western food establishment in the neighbourhood.

AsiaOne has reached out to Teh Soon Tiong for more details.

Address: 48a Tanglin Halt Road, Singapore 148813

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 5pm - 12am; Sunday, 5pm - 9:30pm

