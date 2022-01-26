WFH not only strengthened my marriage, but improved our relationship with kids too

While I can relate to that, WFH has benefited my marriage overall. Let me explain.

My husband and I respect each other’s space during working hours – he uses the study while I work in the living room – and we do not engage in personal issues during this time, so if we have personal questions, we text each other even though we’re under the same roof.

Besides allowing us more opportunities to be considerate of each other’s needs, such as lowering the volume if the other person is having a virtual meeting, WFH also allowed us to enjoy our house together.

Whether it’s cooking for each other or working together on home improvement projects, these activities have not only helped us to bond, but also understand each other better. Prior to this new norm, we have never shared a physical space for extended periods of time.

It helps that we don’t take a calculative approach when it comes to housework. I appreciate him grocery shopping and fixing things in the house, while he appreciates me cleaning and taking care of our two kids.

When there is disgruntlement, we talk openly and remind each other of our contributions. This allows us to constantly see the good in each other.