What 15 Singapore celebrities and personalities wore this Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year's all about the reunion dinners, visiting and gathering with loved ones (within Covid-19 guidelines, of course), red packets and of course, Chinese New Year (CNY) OOTDs. Curious to know what your favourite local celebs were rocking this year? We've trawled their Instagram accounts to find out.

Zoe Tay

Veteran actress Zoe Tay went for eye-catching botanical prints in vibrant red with this two-piece set from local label Amanda.

Joanne Peh

Joanne Peh ushered in the lunar new year decked in punchy orange (that would look fab for brunch or a Sunday date after CNY too!) together with matching heels and a mask as well as cool beaded necklaces.

Fann Wong

Fann Wong went for a mummy-and-me look with her son Zed, while looking polished in a Shanghai Tang cheongsam.

Sheila Sim

Sheila Sim and her fam dolled up in matching family outfits from Le Petite Society.

Jade Seah

A floaty dress is perfect for weathering the heat while visiting, and Jade Seah amped hers up with pretty blue and pink hues. Her husband, banker Terence Lim, matched her printed look in a flower-covered shirt.

Hong Ling

Hong Ling goes the trad route in a cheongsam but with the cutest twist — notice those adorable giraffes?

Vivian Lai

Vivian Lai’s classic cheongsam in an elegant cream hue gets a romantic update with sheer sleeves.

Cheryl Wee

Cheryl Wee donned an elegant blush pink lace gown with a cropped front panel from Le Petite Society, while husband Roy Fong went for a tiger-printed tee with an orange mandarin collar Tang jacket from Shanghai Tang.

Kimberly Chia

Kimberly Chia looks radiant in red (is it that pregnancy glow?) in a chic frock with a knotted front.

Xu Bin

Xu Bin welcomed the year of the tiger with a sweatshirt from Kenzo’s ‘The Year of the Tiger Capsule Collection’, adorned with its iconic symbol.

Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim

How adorable are singers Tay Kewei, Alfred Sim, and their two sons in cheery hues and graphic prints?

We zoomed in on Tay Kewei’s cheongsam from Yi-ming Cheongsam Qipao Store — and it’s actually dotted with prints of Marina Bay Sands. Talk about a nod to local heritage.

Chen Xiuhuan

Chen Xiuhuan’s modern cheongsam from Amanda weaves tweed and a halter neckline with the otherwise traditional silhouette for a sophisticated look.

Yvonne Lim

Based in Taiwan, Yvonne Lim, her pop-star-turned-businessman husband Alex Tien and their two kids, AJ and Alexa go trad in red Tang suits.

Jaime Chua

It’s Gucci from top to toe for Singaporean socialite and online personality Jaime Chua, who sported a dress with tiger motifs as well as monogram boots from the luxury label.

Dick Lee

We're getting Tiger King vibes from Dick Lee with this bold printed shirt and gold chain.

