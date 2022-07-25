What is a butterfly haircut and why is it trending on TikTok?

You've probably dipped into long-bob territory before, and have grown out your hair ever since. But if you still miss having shorter hair, yet you can't commit to snipping it all off again, then we might have just found the perfect haircut for you.

Enter the butterfly haircut. Described as the more modern take on the '70s-era shag, this new hairstyle has garnered the likes of many and has surged in popularity, especially within the TikTok community. Known for its duality as both a short and long haircut, this unique style offers you the option to switch things up without having to chop it all off.

What is a butterfly haircut?

And while many might confuse the butterfly haircut with the wolf cut or octopus hairstyles, this particular cut consists of shorter layers on top, blended into a series of long layers that fall below the shoulders to deliver movement and texture.

Many have sung praises for the trend as it can easily be separated from the bottom and easily pinned under to look like a short haircut. Talk about having the best of both worlds! What's more, these layers also help to frame your face - giving you a fuller, magnified look.

Celebs with the butterfly haircut

Of course, this haircut isn't just popular within the TikTok community only. Stars like Kaia Gerber, Lily Collins and Addison Rae have also hopped on to the butterfly cut trend.

Who is it suitable for?

While the haircut is suitable for just about anyone, we would say that the butterfly haircut would look best on those with wavy or curly hair.

Thanks to its face-framing layers, we would also recommend that this hairstyle is suitable for those with round face shapes. This is because, the long layers help to contour your features, giving the illusion of a slimmer face.

On top of that, maintaining this hairstyle also requires very low maintenance for those with natural hair textures. All you need is a good texturising spray and you're good to go!

This article was first published in Her World Online.