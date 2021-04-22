What to do during this phase 3 weekend (April 23 - 25)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Singha Food Fest

Enjoy cold beer and spicy Thai food at Singha Food Fest, a unique decentralised food festival with 17 participating Thai restaurants across Singapore.

Each participating restaurant will serve up a specially curated set consisting a food dish and beer that allows you to collect Singha points and redeem FREE(!) beers, with prices starting from as low as $10.

In addition, you can enter a lucky draw with your Singha points and stand a chance to win a 2D1N staycation at Andaz Hotel.

Till May 10, 2021 Find out more here

2. SAFRA Punggol Presents Otah & Friends: Play Date!

Missed your chance to visit Otah the Otter at Gardens by the Bay? Fret not, because this adorable critter now resides in SAFRA Punggol. Why not drop by for a whimsical playdate with him and his friends?

Till July 4, 2021 Find out more here

3. So Chic French Market Festival

Indulge your inner Francophile at the So Chic French Market Festival this weekend.

Held at Dempsey Hill, this French pop-up market boasts delicious French fare, a wide array of fashion products from French brands like By-Bea and Scéona, as well as engaging workshops like a chocolate-making class and choux pastry masterclasses.

Workshop slots are limited, so do register ASAP to avoid disappointment.

Till April 24, 2021 Find out more here

4. Life in Edo | Russel Wong in Kyoto

Check out the Asian Civilisations Museum's new double-bill exhibition, Life in Edo | Russel Wong in Kyoto. Explore both the past and the present of the Land of the Rising Sun through the dual lenses of woodblock prints and modern photography.

The "past" segment of the exhibition is set in Edo (present-day Tokyo and the current capital) and focuses on lifestyles and trends during the Edo period (1603 to 1868).

Meanwhile, the other half of the exhibition is set in the present against the backdrop of Kyoto (the old capital), highlighting the beauty of nature and architecture in Kyoto today.

In addition, the exhibition also examines the vanishing traditions of the geisha (geiko in Kyoto dialect) community through the lens of Singaporean photographer Russel Wong.

Till Sept 19, 2021 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.