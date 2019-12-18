What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities

PHOTO: Facebook/Beletime Denga Bay
If you're a little bored of our sunny island and find that you've run out of things to do, fret not, because we can always turn to our neighbouring country, or rather, city, that has much to offer.

Apart from your usual Johor Bahru (JB) routine and revisiting the same old haunts, we've put together a list of activities and places to explore so that your weekends can be a tad more interesting.

NEW BELETIME DANGA BAY MALL

Posted by Beletime Danga Bay on Wednesday, 15 May 2019

Beletime Danga Bay Mall is the newest addition to the list of malls that have opened in JB this year. 

The mall, located just beside the sea, is making a splash with its marine theme decoration and art all around the premises to educate its customers about the importance of conserving the oceans.

The popular Womei cinema chain will open its first outlet outside of China in Beletime Danga Bay Mall, as well as LoveYoyo, a theme park featuring real snow and ice, just in time for the Christmas season.

Where: No.01-01, Shopping Mall Ground Floor, Bay Point Persiaran Danga Perdana Country Garden, Danga Bay, 80200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

HAVE HOTPOT WHILE SINGING KARAOKE 

Most karaoke spots in Singapore provide only drinks and snacks when you book a karaoke room but you get more than just snacks at The Rhythm in Mount Austin, JB.

For just RM32 (S$10.50) per pax, you'll get a three-hour session inclusive of hotpot and karaoke in the very same room, where you can get your belly filled and belt out to tunes at the same time. 

View this post on Instagram

边火锅🍲边唱歌🎤

A post shared by Vicky P|anö🎀✨ (@vicky_piano) on

Where: 55, Jalan Austin Heights 8/8, Taman Mount Austin Johor Bahru, Malaysia, 11am to 3am

SHOP AT NINSO NEW OUTLET

View this post on Instagram

Dengarnya esok Ninso yang menjual pelbagai barangan serendah RM2.10 sahaja bertempat di Kilang Bateri akan dibuka secara rasmi esok seawal jam 10.00 pagi! . Anda hanya perlu cari bangunan berwarna kuning yang terletak di Kilang Bateri. Yang paling best dekat sini, jajan kegemaran anda semua dijual dengan harga yang murah habis. Senang cakap apa sahaja yang anda perlukan semua nya boleh didapati dekat sini. Sempena pembukaan, turut dimeriahkan dengan lebih dari 10 food truck akan beroperasi, boleh sertai Spinning Lucky Draw, aiskrim percuma, dapat merasai sendiri 'Virtual Reality (VR) Experience', dapat bermain inflatable castle dengan anak anak, belon percuma dan hadiah eksklusif untuk dimenangi khas untuk pengunjung terawal. Selamat shopping barang murah murah nanti! . *Ninso juga mempunyai kafe iaitu Nin Cafe yang menjual aiskrim serendah RM1 sahaja, pelbagai jenis kopi dan dengan lebih dari 15 pilihan Oden. . 6 September 2019 (Jumaat) *Tarikh pembukaan rasmi Ninso WM Tampoi 🗓 Kilang Bateri (No. 83, Jalan Tampoi, Kawasan Perindustrian Tampoi, 81200 Johor Bahru) 📍 Berdekatan dengan Capital City 🚩 10 AM - 10 PM (Setiap Hari) ⏰ . Facebook Page : Ninso West Malaysia Instagram @ninsowm . #Ninso #NinsoWestMalaysia #NinsoWM #NinsoTampoi #VisitJohorUpdate #VisitJohorShopping #KilangBateri

A post shared by Visit Johor 🏄 (@visitjohor) on

Ninso is Malaysia's equivalent of Daiso or Miniso, and everything here is priced at RM2.10 (S$0.82).

The items you can find here are mostly made in Sabah, ranging from food products to household items. There are also stationery, if you're looking to stock up for school next year.

There are a total of seven outlets in Johor, with the newest at Skudai.

Where: 

  • No 11, Jalan Hang Lekir, Taman Industri Jaya , 81300 Skudai Johor.
  • 1, Jalan Johor Jaya, Taman Perindustrian Plentong, 81750 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
  • 77, 79, 81, 83 & 85, Jln Kenanga 3, Taman Desa Cemerlang, 81800 Ulu Tiram, Johor, Malaysia
  • Pusat Perniagaan Tasik, 22-25, Jalan Tasik 1, Kompleks Pejabat-pejabat Kerajaan, 86000 Kluang, Johor, Malaysia
  • No7, Pusat Perniagaan Kota Emas 4, Pusat Perniagaan, Jalan Kota Emas, 82000 Pontian, Johor, Malaysia
  • No. 205, Jalan Baru, Taman Rona, 86400 Parit Raja, Johor, Malaysia
  • Lot 20 ,22 & 24, Jalan Kampung Tengah 2, Taman Fajar Jaya, 86000 Kluang, Johor, Malaysia

WAN MASAK FAMILY CAFE

耶Wán Masak明天正式開始試營運咯⁽⁽٩(๑˃̶͈̀ ᗨ ˂̶͈́)۶⁾⁾等你們（趕快@...

Posted by Wán Masak 亲子Café on Monday, 16 December 2019

Wan Masak Family Cafe is a new concept cafe that has just opened its doors. Parents can enjoy a meal while the kids are entertained by the ball pool, slides, reading corners, and carousel in the store. 

As they're newly opened, Wan Masak Family Cafe is having a trial opening period that requires customers to make an appointment so as to provide a safer and more comfortable environment for both parents and kids. Kids are also required to put on socks when they play.

Where: 19 a & 21 a, Eco Botanic Road 3/5, Botanical Eco Park, 79100 Nusajaya, Johor, 12pm - 3.30pm, 4.30pm - 8.30pm (Monday to Friday), 11am - 1.30pm, 2.30pm - 5pm, 6pm - 9pm (Saturday to Sunday), closed on Wednesday.

PAMPER YOURSELF AT FOREST SPA PLAZA

Posted by Forest Spa Plaza Sentosa on Sunday, 20 October 2019

Recently opened in October, Forest Spa Plaza Sentosa is a botanical-themed sanctuary to relax with a good rub-down. 

You can choose from foot massages to various healthcare packages using the techniques of Chinese massage.   

The rooms, which looks like sets out of Avatar, are filled with fairy lights to create a relaxing ambience.

Posted by Forest Spa Plaza Sentosa on Tuesday, 3 December 2019

Where: Plaza Sentosa, Lot 1 - Lot 4 Lower Ground Floor Block E, Jalan Sutera 3, Taman Sentosa, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

POPULAR MEGA BOOKFAIR

Posted by Popular Book Co (M) Sdn Bhd on Wednesday, 11 December 2019

The year is coming to an end and soon it's back to school again. If you're looking to get kiddo all prepped up for the new school term, Popular is having a mega bookfair at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre (MVEC) Southkey.

Besides getting them new books and stationery, there'll be workshops to attend, sharing sessions by Malaysian and overseas authors and competitions to sign up for.

Where: Mid Valley Exhibition Centre (MVEC) Southkey (Third Floor, South Court above SOGO), Johor Bahru
When: From now till Dec 29

ALSO READNew Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB

