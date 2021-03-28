What do these hybrid and electric car indicator lights mean?

You might be familiar with the typical car indicator lights in petrol and diesel cars, but how confident are you identifying the indicator lights in an electric car?



As part of the initiatives under the Green Plan 2030, Singapore is moving into a future with electric cars, so it might not be long before you drive one.



Familiarise yourself with these new EV dashboard indicator lights, and you won't get caught off guard when it lights up.

Charging indicator light

What does it mean?



Pretty self-explanatory - Your car is still plugged into the charging point.



What you should do



Unplug the cable before driving off.

EV not available indicator light

What does it mean?



Your car's electric driving mode is temporarily unavailable. This occurs when you are driving at higher speeds or accelerating too strongly.



What you should do



Reduce your speed and ease on the acceleration. Electric power will return when the battery has sufficient charge.

Eco indicator light

What does it mean?



You will experience a dip in overall performance for increased efficiency and distance.



What you should do



Continue driving normally. Or turn it off if you have pressed this button by accident or if you need speed.

General fault indicator light

What does it mean?



Your electric car has a general fault. This could indicate - but not limited to - problems with the traction system, pedal sensors and charging system.



What you should do



Follow instructions on the display screen, drive to the nearest workshop if possible.

Limited power indicator light

What does it mean?



Your electric car is experiencing a lack of power. This could cause you to lose speed (hence the turtle design).



It could also indicate a serious battery or electrical issue.



What you should do



Bring your car to the nearest workshop to diagnose the problem.

Pedestrian alert indicator light

What does it mean?



Electric cars do not make much noise on the roads, which is dangerous for pedestrians, especially at night.



Manufacturers equip electric cars with artificial sounds to alert pedestrians of their presence. When this system is faulty, the pedestrian alert indicator will light up.



What you should do



Visit a workshop to get your pedestrian alert indicator fixed.

Low battery indicator light

What does it mean?



Another self-explanatory indicator - your battery is low and requires charging.



This indicator light will appear when your battery is between 10 per cent-20 per cent and start to flash at 5 per cent.



What you should do



Head to the nearest electric car charging station to recharge.

General electrical fault warning

What does it mean?



Your car's electrical system is faulty. The cause could be a myriad of problems (motor, wiring or battery).



What you should do



Pull your car over when it is safe to do so and switch the engine off. Restart your car after two minutes. If the light stays on, it is not safe to drive. You should call for assistance immediately.

12v battery indicator light

What does it mean?



Your electric car's 12v battery is running low.



What you should do



Pull your car over when it is safe to do so and switch the engine off. Restart your car after 2 minutes and check if the indicator light remains lit. Call for a tow truck if it does.



Here are some electric car battery maintenance tips to ensure the maximum lifespan of your EV battery.

Hybrid system indicator light

What does it mean?



Like the check engine light in petrol and diesel cars, the hybrid system indicator light can light up for numerous reasons.



What you should do



Pull your car over when it is safe to do so, turn off your engine, and wait a few minutes before restarting. If the light's still shining bright like a diamond, send your car to a workshop.

Serious electric fault indicator light

What does it mean?



Your electric car has an electrical fault due to a faulty battery, motor or wiring.



What you should do



If the light is amber, bring your electric car to a workshop as soon as possible.



If it is red, pull over when it's safe and seek professional assistance.

Battery temperature indicator light

What does it mean?



Like petrol and diesel cars, this indicates that your electric car's engine or battery temperature is too high. If this light appears, it could be caused by a faulty engine cooling system.



What you should do



Please do not attempt to drive your car any further as it could result in a fire, explosions, and life loss.



Pull your car over when it's safe and call for assistance.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.