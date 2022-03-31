What to do this weekend (April 1 to 3)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Songkran Water Festival @ Wild Wild Wet

Get your feet wet at Wild Wild Wet's Songkran Water Fest 2.0, the splashiest water festival in the month of April. You can look forward to expanded activity zones, interactive Photo-Ops around the park, all-new Water Punishers in the Tsunami Pool, and, of course, all-out hourly water fights from 1pm to 4pm.

April 1 to 31, 2022. Find out more here.

2. Easter Wonderland @ Jurong Bird Park

PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Get ready to celebrate Easter with your feathered friends at Jurong Bird Park's whimsical Easter Wonderland. Explore the Easter Egg-chanted Forest at Waterfall Aviary for a series of egg-citing activities like an Easter egg hunt where you're tasked with searching for the elusive golden egg, DIY craft activities, magical photo points, a hedge maze, and more.

April 1 to May 3, 2022. Find out more here.

3. SAFRA Punggol Family Fun Fair

Enjoy a family day out at SAFRA Punggol's Family Fun Fair. From now till end May, your little ones will have a truckload of fun carnival activities to entertain them, from game stalls to an inflatable playland and various kid-friendly rides.

Till May 29, 2022. Find out more here.

4. Jewel-rassic Quest

Embark on a thrilling adventure by teleporting 89 million years back to the Cretaceous period via Jewel Changi's new ticketed experience "Jewel-rassic Quest".

This Augmented Reality (AR) adventure will take you on a 90-minute journey around the lush greenery of Jewel's Shiseido Forest Valley and Canopy Park, encountering larger-than-life dinosaurs with the help of your TimeLens (read: tablet). You'll complete missions, participate in activities and games, and learn tons of interesting facts about these behemoth creatures.

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.