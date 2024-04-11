What to do this weekend (April 12 to 14)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Goodwood Park Durian Fiesta 2024

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5U0sT9B6cw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Goodwood Park Hotel's annual celebration of the king of fruits is back for its 41st edition.

From now till July 21, you can indulge in a lavish dessert buffet at the Coffee Lounge spotlighting unique durian treats such as D24 Durianyaki — a playful twist on the Japanese street snack Takoyaki, Mini D24 Pengat in Green Tea Cone with Chicken Floss, D24 Sourdough Pizza with Spicy Chorizo & Mozzarella, and much more.

If you're a Mao Shang Wang enthusiast, the popular Mao Shan Wang Mousse Cake and Mao Shan Wang Power Puff will make their highly-anticipated return for a limited period from May 1 onwards.

Till July 21, 2024. Find out more here

2. Azaleas of Shangri-La

Check out Gardens by the Bay's newest seasonal exhibit from now till May 5.

Taking place at Orchid Haven and Cloud Forest, Azaleas of Shangri-La draws inspiration from the legendary Shangri-La — a mythical utopia described in the fantasy novel Lost Horizon — to transport you into an enchanting paradise set against the backdrop of the Himalayas.

The vibrant landscape features over 15 varieties of azaleas in pink, red, yellow, orange and cream, mirroring the equally colourful Himalayan architecture and artefacts on display.

These magnificent blooms are complemented by a collection of traditional medicinal herbs such as lingzhi, cordyceps, beard moss and saffron, as well as flora native to the Himalayan region like rhododendrons and cymbidiums.

Till May 5, 2024. Find out more here

3. Little Shop of Horrors

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4fSWJ4Sj8p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Brace yourself for the diabolically delicious musical Little Shop of Horrors this weekend, staged at SOTA Drama Theatre by Sing'Theatre.

With music by Alan Menken and the original story by Howard Ashman, the creative geniuses behind Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, this smash-hit horror comedy rock musical has been sinking its teeth into the hearts of theatre enthusiasts for over 30 years.

The story follows a meek floral assistant Seymour who stumbles across a peculiar plant he names "Audrey II" after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore makes a deal with Seymour — fame and fortune in exchange for a rather unconventional diet of human blood.

As the plant's appetite grows, so does the chaos, and before you know it, Seymour is entangled in a web of out-of-this-world origins and global domination schemes.

April 12 to 28, 2024. Find out more here

4. Indian New Year Open House

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5A3rQpvnhe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Immerse yourself in the rich traditions and customs of the Indian New Year by registering for Indian Heritage Centre's (IHC) Indian New Year Open House this weekend.

You can look forward to a variety of cultural activities, from music and dance performances to free craft activities where you can make your own thoranam (a hanging decoration made from tender coconut leaf blades and tied to the entrance of homes) and kolam badges, inspired by the designs of kolam floor drawings, which are made from coloured flour and used for ornamental or ceremonial designs during traditional Indian festivities, and much more.

April 13 to 14, 2024. Find out more here

