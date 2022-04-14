What to do this weekend (April 15 to 17)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Time Heist: Civic District

Embark on a thrilling adventure as you learn about the rich history behind our national monuments. Transforming the Civic District into an immersive outdoor game, Time Heist: Civic District is an outdoor experience that combines treasure hunt elements with multi-disciplinary storytelling.

You play the role of a time agent from the future tasked with stopping a nefarious syndicate of time-bandits from stealing and destroying Singapore's national monuments in the present day. You'll solve puzzles and complete sidequests as you travel between real world locations, engaging with live elements and uncovering plot twists along the way.

Till July 3, 2022.

Find out more here or here.

2. Coach x Two Men Bagel House

Coach teams up with Two Men Bagel House to present a bespoke pop-up event for fashionistas and foodies alike. Sink your teeth into tasty New York City-inspired bagelwich flavours like apple pie cream cheese and citrus house-cured trout, then feast your eyes on a collaborative art effort created by Coach and the Bagel House's in-house artist that spotlights Coach's Spring 2022 collection.

Till May 8, 2022.

Find out more here.

3. Quasimodo, A Musical Story

Based on Victor Hugo's classic novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame, "Quasimodo, A Musical Story" follows the kind hunchbacked bell-ringer Quasimodo as he falls in love with Bohemian street dancer Esmeralda. This musical adaptation brings to life a tragic tale of love, lust and jealousy, and the doom brought about by the tangled web of injustice and hypocrisy that ensnares Esmeralda and her suitors.

April 15 to 24, 2022.

Find out more here.

4. Cinta Cahaya Ramadan

Join the Ramadan festivities this month with Cinta Cahaya Ramadan. Organised by One Kampong Gelam, Cinta Cahaya Ramadan features a wide variety of celebratory programmes like captivating light shows, discovery tours of the Kampong Gelam district, DIY workshops and more. You can also join the fun at home through virtual walkabout tours, cooking demonstrations and online music performances.

Till May 8, 2022.

Find out more here.

5. (RE)BIRTHS

Three years ago, on April 15, 2019, a terrible fire devastated Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture and a national symbol of France.

To commemorate the storied history and heritage of Notre-Dame, Alliance Française de Singapour presents "(RE)BIRTHS", a spectacular exhibition on the cathedral's construction and its successive restorations.

Immerse yourself in Notre-Dame's history through 3D models, photographs, videos and even a unique VR experience where you'll (re)discove the cathedral from different points of view, including those usually inaccessible to the public like the roof and flying buttresses, in the heart of a lively Paris at the end of the 18th century.

April 16 to June 15, 2022.

Find out more here.

ALSO READ: Time to chope leave: Singapore to enjoy 6 long weekends in 2023

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.