What to do this weekend (April 19 to 21)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Hamilton

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C50s2IXrJCj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Catch the legendary musical Hamilton, running from April 19 to June 9.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton takes the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and creates a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

In addition, you can stand the chance to purchase a set of 2 Hamilton tickets at a discounted price of $28 per ticket ($56 total; U.P. $80 and up per ticket). The Hamilton ticket lottery runs every Wednesday from 10 am to 23.59 pm for tickets to the following week's performances.

A one-entry-per-week limit will be applied, and winners will be notified every Thursday at 12 pm via an email from SISTIC. The confirmation email will include a one-time-use promo code and a purchase link that must be used by 12 pm the following day (Friday).

April 19 to June 9, 2024. Find out more here

2. Secondary: The Musical

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2PQBBeorbg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Hamilton isn't the only musical in town this month. Catch local musical Secondary: The Musical by Checkpoint Theatre from April 19 to 28.

School isn't easy for anyone, whether you're a student or a teacher. And with exams coming, nobody's life will be the same.

Pushed and pulled in different directions, Lilin is a young teacher trying to make it through yet another term while helping her students. Battle-worn Secondary 3s Ming, Omar, and Reyansh are trying to handle the challenges in school and at home with bravery and grace. But in a system that values specific kinds of success, can their efforts be recognised?

Hilarious and deeply moving, this landmark work by Checkpoint Theatre is an unforgettable dive into life in a Singapore school, with all its delicate joys, complicated heartbreak, and unexpected beauty.

April 19 to 28, 2024. Find out more here

3. ROAR! Dinosaur Adventure Park 2.0

Calling all dinosaur lovers, young and old: Get ready for the exhilarating return of the Dinosaur Adventure Park 2.0 indoor playground at Let's Play at Marina Square.

Walk into a spectacular Jurassic world that draws you back to the sights and sounds of the Jurassic age with life-size, full-scale, animatronic dinosaurs.

You're invited to ride on an adventure car and explore every single dinosaur in the forest, go on a dinosaur ride, jump into the ball pit and have fun on the dino inflatables, be a paleontologist and dig up dinosaur fossils in the sand pit, play a VR shooting game, and much more.

Till June 30, 2024. Find out more here

4. Earth x Fashion

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5njM6pRvjj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Cloop joins forces to celebrate Earth Day and Fashion Revolution Week at Earth x Fashion from now till April 24.

At the main event venue, Weave Suites, you can look forward to free fashion documentary film screenings, an Open Wardrobe thrift store, exhibitions, and much more.

There will also be a secondary creative event venue, EatSnake, with fashion art showcases, live music performances, and upcycling workshops.

Till April 24, Weave Suites | April 19 to 20, EatSnake. Find out more here or here

5. Public Garden

Head to Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre this weekend for the latest edition of Public Garden.

This market sees independent brands from all over Asia come together to share their creations, from fashion accessories to bags, keychains, pottery pieces, and much, much more.

April 20 to 21, 2024. Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.