What to do this weekend (April 22 to 24)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Boutique Fairs Spring Summer 2022 Edition

Back after a two-year hiatus, the Spring Summer 2022 Edition of Boutique Fairs features 160 independent, Singapore-based brands and designers.

You can expect a wide selection of retail goods spanning fashion apparel and accessories, toys, furniture, home decor, beauty and lifestyle products, F&B goodies, and much more.

April 22 to 24, 2022.

Find out more here.

2. Embracing Science With Colours: A Pandemic Story

Take a step back and look at the Covid-19 pandemic through the lens of a younger generation.

Through a series of unique works co-created with children from underprivileged backgrounds, this fundraising art exhibition aims to inspire and empower by showcasing narratives of resilience amidst the pandemic.

Admission to the exhibition is free, but you can choose to take part in various paid activities where you'll get to create your own art and take it home.

In addition, various retail products and merchandise are available for purchase onsite as well. All fundraising proceeds go towards Children's Wishing Well and Brain Tumor Society Singapore to support underprivileged children.

Till April 23, 2022.

Find out more here.

3. SAFRA celebrates Hari Raya 2022

Join the Hari Raya festivities at various SAFRA clubs, where you'll be entertained by a series of engaging activities and events.

Check out the festive displays at SAFRA clubs to learn more about Hari Raya Puasa, then test your knowledge with a quiz where you'll stand to win SAFRA Rewards vouchers.

You can also unleash your creative juices with a DIY green packet crafting workshop, or learn the history and art behind ketupat weaving from Singapore-based ketupat practitioner Madam Anita.

Till May 3, 2022.

Find out more here.

4. CRUST Day 2022

Celebrate Earth Week with local sustainable brands and upcycled F&B at CRUST Day.

Feast your senses on curated selection of sustainable CRUST beers, DIY edible cutlery workshops, sustainable food and drinks like ethically-sourced coffee and artisan bean-to-bar chocolate, beer flight tasting workshops and more.

April 23, 2022, 4 to 10pm

Find out more here or here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.