What to do this weekend (April 26 to 28)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. The Xperience

Head down to CQ @ Clarke Quay to explore a massive entertainment fun house.

You can check out the following activities at The Xperience:

White Rabbit Cafe, a first-of-its-kind pop-up cafe themed around one of Singapore's favourite nostalgic sweets, White Rabbit candy.



You can snap pics at photo spots such as the larger-than-life plush bunnies and the White Rabbit Candy Wall, which doubles as a candy bar for you to bag your pick of 10 candy flavours, ranging from Original White Rabbit Candy to peanut nougat, matcha, wasabi, mango, banana, and more.



You can also feast on an extensive selection of over 30 White Rabbit Candy-infused menu items like Original White Rabbit Rocky Road Shakes, White Rabbit Boba Milk Tea, White Rabbit Ice Cream, and a range of White Rabbit Floats, along with savoury options from the non-White Rabbit menu.



Be sure to check out the adorable White Rabbit merchandise available for purchase like plushies, mugs, tote bags, umbrellas, magnets and more.

Rollermania 4.0 , a nature-themed pop-up roller-skating rink. This fully air-conditioned rink lets you skate your worries away beneath a ceiling of lush over-hanging fauna. You can also sign up for skate lessons here.

, a nature-themed pop-up roller-skating rink. This fully air-conditioned rink lets you skate your worries away beneath a ceiling of lush over-hanging fauna. You can also sign up for skate lessons here. Xmmersive Games, where you can try your hand at three kinds of skill-based carnival games, over 15 immersive simulators including a VR Rabbids ride, and more than 8 interactive claw machines, including five Sweetland claw machines filled with attractive prizes like White Rabbit merchandise.

Till July 31, 2024, Find out more here

2. European Film Festival 2024

The 33rd edition of the European Film Festival (EUFF) is here. This month-long festival is an annual event that showcases a curated selection of European films from participating countries.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C55JL4Cy6jU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

This year's festival presents 24 films from across 24 countries that span a wide range of genres, from documentaries to musicals, historical dramas, comedies, family-friendly films, and much more.

Till May 25, 2024, Find out more here

3. vOilah! France Singapore Festival 2024

vOilah! France Singapore Festival 2024 returns from now till May 26, 2024.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5DeN7GB-sY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Organised by the Embassy of France, this festival invites you to immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of French culture in Singapore through a curated line-up of programmes and activities such as musical and theatrical performances, film screenings, concerts, installations, and exhibitions.

Till May 26, 2024, Find out more here

4. small MUJI exhibition - Enjoying Everyday Items

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6IUq_JNTzz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Step into a whimsical miniature universe at MUJI's in-store exhibition at Plaza Singapura.

Featuring the captivating works of Tatsuya Tanaka, a renowned miniature photographer and artist, this exhibition transforms MUJI items into representations of varied life scenes through "mitate" artistry.

You're invited to explore 16 original works alongside new pieces tailored to the region and season of the display, including creations modelled after Singapore's landmarks.

April 26 to June 25, 2024, Find out more here

5. SakuraFest 2024

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5NZtGxyaty/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Get ready to immerse yourself in pink petals and festive vibes at Singapore's first-ever SakuraFest at Wheeler's Estate.

J-pop fans can look forward to live music performances by X Side Men, Rina-Hime, Maestros of J-Jazz, and more. There will also be a variety of mouthwatering bites like yakitori, takoyaki, mentaiko fries and taiyaki. Don't miss the fun games such as sumo wrestling, Bishi Bashi arcade machines, bubble soccer and even a gladiator dome.

You can even bring your furbabies to join the fun, as long as they're leashed at all times.

12 pm to 11 pm, April 27, 2024, Find out more here

6. Pagoda Street Treasures Market

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5AK_hMy_2K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Head to Chinatown this weekend for a pop-up market at Pagoda Street. You're invited to unearth rare finds and hidden gems ranging from pre-loved clothing to soft toys, jade jewellery, candles, vintage homewares, and much more.

You can also look forward to lion dances and singing performances to entertain you while you shop.

April 26 to 28, 2024, Find out more here

7. Boutique Fairs Spring Summer 2024 Edition

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/C54tMaES4wY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Boutique Fairs Singapore returns to the F1 Pit Building for its Spring Summer 2024 Edition this weekend.

Featuring over 300 local and overseas brands, this shopping event invites you to explore retail products running the gamut from upcycled shoes to clothing, bags, jewellery, children's toys, lifestyle products, and of course, lots of delicious F&B goodies.

April 26 to 28, 2024, Find out more here

ALSO READ: The best things to do in Singapore this April 2024