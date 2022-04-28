What to do this weekend (April 29 to May 1)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Gorgeous Transformation Art Exhibition 2022

PHOTO: ION Orchard

From April 30 to May 8, shoppers and visitors to ION Art gallery are invited to view 57 artworks by 55 women artists from the Women Artists Association (WAA) (Singapore).

Through this exhibition, WAA (Singapore) spotlights the participating artists and showcases their talent across various mediums that feature different perspectives, and also hopes to encourage more women to develop their talent in art and embrace their power to transform the world of art and art exhibitions.

From April 30 to May 8, 2022.

Find out more here.

2. Tiger Crystal Fire Stages

#SupportLocal music as Tiger Beer partners with Timbre Group to bring you Tiger Crystal Fire Stages. With an exciting line-up of 25 iconic local musicians such as Benjamin Kheng, Jack & Rai, and 53A, you can look forward to thrilling live music gigs at both Timbre+ Eastside and Timbre+ One North.

From April 30 to June 26, 2022.

Find out more here.

3. PLAYtime! Imagination Station @ Esplanade

Enjoy a kid-friendly theatre performance with your little ones this weekend at the Esplanade. Recommended for kids aged three to six, Imagination Station follows the journey of Jamie, a shy child who finds himself on board a train headed to Imagination Station, a place where only imaginary friends go.

Thrown out of his comfort zone, Jamie embarks on an adventure to get home, meeting familiar and new characters along the way as he learns that he's braver than he thinks he is.

From April 29 to May 15, 2022.

Find out more here.

4. Singapore Art Book Fair

Explore the best of contemporary art books and zines at Singapore Art Book Fair. Aiming to deepen the public's understanding of art books and encourage exploration of this diverse medium, the multi-day event showcases and celebrates the innovative approaches of exhibitors from Singapore and around the world, including artists, designers, distributors, small presses, institutions, galleries, zinemakers, and printmakers.

From April 29 to May 1, 2022.

Find out more here.

5. C-O-N-T-A-C-T @ Singapore Repertory Theatre

Experience a different kind of play with C-O-N-T-A-C-T, a critically-acclaimed production that pushes the boundaries of what live theatre can achieve. Presented by Singapore Repertory Theatre, this immersive outdoor experience encourages you to to redefine what 'performance' means and fall in love with theatre all over again.

Join Sarah in a world where social distancing is the norm as she embarks upon a journey of love, loss, catharsis, and redemption. You'll walk the path with the performers and share their sensations and thoughts as the action unfolds before your eyes, delivered through an app created specifically for the show.

From April 29, 2022.

Find out more here.

6. Cordlife We Are Family Charity Virtual Walkathon

Round up your family and friends to participate in a meaningful virtual walkathon. Organised by Cordlife, the We Are Family Charity Virtual Walkathon comprises of a 2.1 km walk and is supported by Community Chest, with all proceeds from the event going to Metta School, which offers special education to students aged seven to 21 with mild intellectual disability and/or autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Registration closes on April 30, 2022.

Virtual walkathon period: From May 1 to 21, 2022.

Find out more here.

ALSO READ: Singapore HeritageFest: Of retro collections, cross cultural interests and bees

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.