What to do this weekend (April 7 to 9)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Kampong Bugis Cosmic Market x Easter Weekend

Check out a free Easter market at Kampong Bugis this weekend.

Curated by culinary anthropologist Nithiya Laila, the market will feature a slew of locally grown and made produce and products. Shop fresh produce from Singapore's farms and rack up sustainable goods lovingly designed and made by local craftsmen.

There will also be a pop-up arts corner showcasing local artists as well small batch independent farmers, DJs spinning tunes, and even an Easter Egg Hunt.

April 8 to 9, 2023

Find out more here or here

2. Sea of Unseen Colours

PHOTO: S.E.A. Aquarium

Pay a visit to S.E.A. Aquarium and discover the microscopic wonders of the sea - plankton!

Featuring illustrations by Singaporean artist AlmostAsthma, this event invites you to learn, through colourful art, how these mini marvels play a giant role of supporting other marine inhabitants, watch them come to life through interactive fun, and even take selfies with them against a backdrop of our incredible habitats.

Till May 21, 2023

Find out more here

3. Bouncetopia @ VivoCity

Take your kids to VivoCity for bouncy fun at Kiztopia's first Bouncetopia pop-up.

Occupying 6,400 sq ft of space, the pop-up boasts six unique play concepts including three giant castle themed bouncy castles, a spacious ball pit, a sand pit and even a creative art & craft zone.

Find out more here

4. Movies by the Beach

PHOTO: Sentosa

Head to Sentosa island for a FREE movie screening of Who Framed Roger Rabbit this weekend.

Taking place at Palawan Green on Sentosa, the screenings are walk-in events, no prebooking required. However, entry is on a first come first serve basis, so be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

7.45 pm, April 7, 2023

Find out more here

ALSO READ: Extremely enjoyable ways to celebrate Easter this year

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg