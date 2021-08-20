What to do this weekend (Aug 20 to 22): Stay safe!

ICMYI: The National Day Parade is still happening on Aug 21, and will involve nearly 1,200 performers. NDP 2021 will feature a mix of live performances and virtual ones. And fun fact: The parade will feature both augmented reality and full animated films for the first time. Really sibei cool.

If you intend to head down, the areas around The Float @ Marina Bay will have enhanced security and distancing measures to prevent crowding. Better to stay home and enjoy the performances live on tv at 6:05pm!

And apart from NDP 2021, here's what else you can look forward to this week.

1. Gardens By The Bay offers free entry to all nurses

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay.

To all nurses, Gardens By The Bay is letting you poppy-n anytime as a way of saying thank you for all your hard work alongside other frontline workers during these tough times.

Simply present your valid Singapore Nursing Board practising certificate card along with the time slot booking confirmation at attractions like the Flower Dome or Cloud Forest entrance for admission.

Till Aug 31, 2021 Find out more here

2. Seven buildings in the Bras Basah-Bugis precint get lit

PHOTO: National Heritage Board

This absolutely #IGworthy light-up is done up by the National Heritage Board to celebrate our nation's 56th year of independence.

For the entire month of August, seven buildings in the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct will have the patriotic colours of red and white light shone onto them. The buildings are:

Central Fire Station

Cathedral of the Good Shepherd

National Museum of Singapore

National Design Centre

Stamford Arts Centre

Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film

The Cathay

Be very mesmerised by, and proud of the Little Red Dot we call home.

3. Re-discover your Chinese roots on this new tour

Come on, how well do you really know the Chinese culture in Singapore? Embark on an exploration of why the Chinese Singaporean culture is so unique on this new tour organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC).

Visitors start at the SINGAPO人 exhibition, and will travel through various exhibitions zones and a walking trail to Telok Ayer. You can expect to learn about how the Chinese migrant community developed in early Singapore, their contributions to Singapore's growth, and even try local treats.

Trail fees start at $30 per person. If you the atas kind, you can book a private session that includes sample snacks at a hefty cost of $600 for up to 20 people.

Psst... You can use your Singapore Rediscover vouchers here.

Till Dec 25, 2021 Find out more here

4. Perfect for the kids: Colourful lights, LED projections and glow-in-the-dark decals

Prepare for sensory overload. In conjunction with Kiztopia's second year anniversary, Kiztopia will be breathing new life into its flagship play areas with special lighting effects and eye-opening light projections. Top it off with special stage performances and glow-in-the-dark props, it's sure to delight the kids!

They are even offering a special birthday package (if you want to flex the coolest party) that comes with goodies like glowing gift bags and the exclusive use of their party room for an hour.

Find out more here

5. Things are about to pop-sicle off

If you love ice cream or just want some Instagrammable pics, then a trip to the newly-opened Museum of Ice Cream Singapore is a must. Ice cream is literally everywhere here - think swimming in a pool filled with sprinkles, a banana split forest, a super-sized bouncy castle, and more.

Tickets begin at $42 for single admission (jio your friends because it's $38 for a group of four or more) while kids aged two and below do not require a ticket.

Find out more here

