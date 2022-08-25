What to do this weekend (Aug 26 to 28)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

Pixar Putt

Here's something fun for both kids and the young at heart: A new pop-up mini-golf activity is in town!

For the first time ever, Pixar Putt is opening in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands' Waterfront Promenade for a limited time.

The open air mini-golf pop-up features interactive putt-putt holes inspired by stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, Monsters Inc, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Wall-E, Inside Out, Onward, Luca and more.

Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to book your slot soon.

Date: Aug 26 to 11 Sept 11 2022

Find out more here.

Singapore Food Festival 2022

Foodies rejoice: The annual Singapore Food Festival (SFF) returns for its 29th edition from now till Sept 11.

To celebrate the richness of our food culture and the creativity of our local culinary talent, SFF has a wide array of food-related activities for you to enjoy, from virtual masterclass sessions to in-person heritage tours, culinary workshops and an an all-new virtual marketplace.

In addition, for the first time since the pandemic, SFF is hosting a live festival village at the Bayfront Event Space with plenty of mouth-watering dishes for you to munch on, on-site workshops, and other fun activities like a Carousel and Euroswing.

Date: Till 11 Sept 11, 2022.

Find out more here.

Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival 2022

PHOTO: Chinatown Festivals

After a two-year hiatus, the Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival is back with its its iconic street light-up.

Themed Blossoming Flowers under the Full Moon, the festival boasts a spectacular display of lighted sculptures and lanterns that will illuminate Chinatown's streets from now end September.

In addition, you can look forward to a lively line-up of activities like weekend stage shows, the ever-popular Lantern Painting Competition, and even the festival's first-ever Food Fair, which will see the former Chinatown Food Street transformed into a nostalgic, bustling bazaar with 16 stalls offering various street-style delights.

Date: Aug 26 to 25 Sept 25, 2022.

Find out more here.

Arts in the City

PHOTO: Raffles City Singapore

Raffles City Singapore's annual Arts in the City exhibition is back from now till Sept 11.

Organised in collaboration with EYEYAH!, this year's edition continues its advocacy for social change through creativity and the power of art by showcasing thought-provoking digital artworks focusing on plastic waste and global warming.

The exhibition comprises an immersive display of digital artworks by 26 local and international artists, each of which offers their respective artist's unique perspective on these ever-relevant environmental issues.

Date: Till 11 Sept 11, 2022.

Find out more here.

Have a Panda-stic Mid-Autumn Celebration!

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with baby Le Le and his proud parents at River Wonders.

You're invited to enjoy a stunning moonlit experience as you stroll along the Lantern Tunnel, pose with gorgeous illuminated light installations, get artsy at Glo-Art workshops and more.

In addition, you can enjoy 50 per cent off admission to the night festivities during this period with the promo code <PANDA50OFF>.

Date: Till 11 Sept 11, 2022.

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.