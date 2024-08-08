What to do this weekend (Aug 9 to 11)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Don't Call Him Mr Mari Kita

Following a critically acclaimed sold-out run in 2022, Wild Rice's Don't Call Him Mr Mari Kita returns to The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre for a strictly limited final season.

Zubir Said made history with his music. In 1958, he composed Majulah Singapura — the iconic song that has galvanised our nation, and is still sung all over the island to this very day. But there is so much more to Zubir Said's remarkable career than the song that has come to define it.

In this joyful, moving and inspiring celebration of Zubir Said's life and legacy, Julian Wong — one of Singapore's most acclaimed music directors — pays loving tribute to his teacher's teacher.

Accompanied by some of our country's most accomplished musicians and young vocalists, Julian will bring you the best of Zubir Said's songbook — from beloved classics like Semoga Bahagia, Sayang Disayang and Orang Singapura, to rare musical gems long thought to have been lost forever.

Till Aug 25, 2024.

2. National Day 2024 @ Singapore Discovery Centre

Celebrate our nation's 59th birthday at Singapore Discovery Centre this long weekend.

Check out the ongoing National Day Special Exhibition, which runs till Sept 1 and dives into the spirit of the National Pledge, and the many ways Singaporeans celebrate and defend our unique identity.

You can also look forward to a series of programmes and activities including Singapore music showcases, free movie screenings, interactive storytelling sessions, DIY craft activities, and more.

Programmes till Aug 11, 2024 | Exhibition till Sept 1, 2024

3. Dive Into Colours - Wild Wild Wet Birthday Bash 2024

Beat the heat at Wild Wild Wet's (WWW) unforgettable birthday bash, taking place all August.

This month, you can expect to see vibrant decorations throughout the water park, including inflatable LED floats, specially placed lighted balls in the Shiok River and Tsunami Wave Pool, and more.

On top of that, the park's opening hours are extended till 8 pm every Saturday, so you're invited to stay out late and enjoy yourself.

There will be special programmes taking place after 5 pm, such as the presence of live DJs, free distribution of candy floss with lighted sticks and popcorn, and LED-themed photo ops. You can also have fun experiencing the park's thrilling water rides at night, and even explore a neon playground or have fun with whimsical spinning tops.

In addition, WWW is offering special promotional deals this month, such as a $22 Off-Peak Adult Pass Deal (U.P. $29), as well as free entry to August babies all month (limited to the first 50 on peak days and first 100 on off-peak days).

Till Aug 31, 2024.

4. National Day @ OTH

Our Tampines Hub (OTH) invites you to head to Singapore's largest integrated community and lifestyle hub for a four-day National Day bash.

Taking place from now till Aug 11, the National Day celebrations at OTH boast an exciting line-up of programmes and activities including concerts and live performances, Nerf parties, sports tryouts, workout sessions, caricacture drawing, craft activities, workshops, tons of free giveaways, and much, much more.

Till Aug 11, 2024.

