What to do this weekend (Dec 1 to 3)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Christmas Wonderland

Gardens by the Bay's annual Christmas Wonderland is here to ring in the holiday season.

This landmark 10th edition features a supersized fairground hosting a sensational array of light displays, a 20-metre tall Spalliera display, and "snowfall" during periods of Blizzard Time.

You're also invited to take a stroll down the 65m Walk of Lights featuring a myriad of colourful LED lights, step into a captivating realm and become a character in a whimsical fairytale at Gingerbread Grove, hop on amusement rides and play carnival games at Frosty's Fairground, and much more.

Dec 1, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024

Find out more here or here

2. Space Fest @ Expo

Get ready to embark on a cosmic adventure like no other at Space Fest @ Expo, Singapore's largest indoor space-themed carnival.

Prepare to be captivated by the wonders of the universe as you explore an array of family-friendly carnival rides, then immerse yourself in a galaxy of gastronomical delights with a wide array of tantalising food and beverage options at F&B booths and food trucks.

You can also look forward to mesmerising stage performances, interactive craft activities that will delight your kids, and, of course, a multitude of gorgeous photo spots scattered throughout for you to make lasting memories of your journey through the stars.

The best part? Admission is FREE!

Dec 2 to 31, 2023

Find out more here

3. A Universal Christmas

Step into a world of holiday fun at Universal Studios Singapore this December.

You're invited to join DreamWorks' Trolls as they throw a tree-trimming party packed with music and glitter, visit Santa's North Pole HQ and watch the magic of Christmas come alive, meet and greet your favourite characters in festive outfits, and much more.

Dec 2, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024

Find out more here

4. Singapore International Film Festival 2023

The 34th edition of Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) is here. This year, the festival brings a diverse selection of 101 films from 50 countries across the globe, ranging from short films to courtroom dramas, coming-of-age stories and much more.

Till Dec 10, 2023

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

