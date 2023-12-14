What to do this weekend (Dec 15 to 17)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Santa's Workshop Wonderland

Step into an enchanting world of magic with Santa's Workshop Wonderland at Mandai Wildlife West.

Your kids are invited to get crafty with fun activities like colouring, DIY Christmas cookie decorating, balloon sculpting, face painting, Christmas hat & sock making, and more.

Dec 15 to 17, 2023

Find out more here or here

2. Gingerbread Wonderland

Prepare to be transported to a realm of sweetness and joy at Kiztopia's Gingerbread Wonderland at Nex.

Your kids can bounce and run on two massive inflatables amidst towering gingerbread men, marvel at larger-than-life Christmas treats, and plunge into candy-coloured ball pits that will have them squealing with joy. You can also check out the gift shop for exclusive Kiztopia merch to bring a piece of Gingerbread Wonderland home with you.

Till Dec 24, 2023

Find out more here

3. Christmas Wanderland @ Marina Square

Explore a whimsical world of festive cheer at Marina Square's Christmas Wanderland.

You're invited to soak up the Christmas vibes as you journey through the Wanderland, and be captivated by beloved Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, My Melody, Kuromi and Little Twin Stars.

You can check out the mesmerising six-metre tall Pink Christmas Tree, bask in snow showers at the Magical Rink, take a dip in the Ball Pit and frolic among the colourful balls, and much more.

Till Jan 1, 2024

Find out more here

4. Movies at Southside

Head to Sentosa island for FREE movie screenings of Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Toy Story 3, and Life of Pi this weekend.

Taking place at Southside on Sentosa, the screening is a walk-in event, no prebooking required. However, entry is limited to 400 pax on a first come first serve basis, so be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

Till Dec 24, 2023

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

