What to do this weekend (Dec 16 to 18)

Here's what you can look forward to this week: A space-themed fest; a camera, film and art market; winter wonderlands in the Heartlands; and a sports fest for families. Yippee ki-yay!

1. Space Fest @ EXPO

This Space-themed fest at Singapore EXPO is sure to start your weekend with a blast – think: World Cup screenings, kiddy go-kart, creative workshops, F&B pop-ups,and more!

Space Fest is split into two "Activity Shuttle Zones": The first allows you to enter a planetarium with astronaut mascots ready for photo ops. And you can even show off your intergalactic skills at space-themed VR and arcade games.

The second zone features SG's largest indoor inflatable theme park (Funtasia), a mobile 5D cinema, and VR football, among other thing family-friendly things to do.

Till Dec 30

Find out more here

2. Somerset Film Snaps @ *Scape

Gather your fellow shutterbugs, because this is one picture-perfect event for all of you.

Somerset Film Snaps, which will be held at *Scape, will feature local photographers showcasing their works, a camera and print market, guided photography trails and workshops.

Shoot away with your questions about film photography at Instant Conversation sessions led by local photographers Charles Yee, Samantha, and Coby Travis of The Film Initiative.

Psst... Got lucky draw hor: Keep your eye on prizes like disposable cameras and a Polaroid Now; all the best!

Dec 16 to 18

Find out more here

3. Heartlands Festival 2022

Don't be surprised if you see "snow" around the heartlands this weekend.

Heartlands Festival 2022 has been transforming several heartlands into white winter wonderlands! Go ham in the snow with your family at Pasir Ris on Dec 16, and Yishun Central and Jurong East on Dec 17.

Freeze those merry memories by bringing home a free Polaroid photo with Carly the otter, who will be adorably dressed as Santa.

Need some festive gift packaging? Don't say bojio: A limited-edition Heartlands Festival Christmas gift wrapping paper is up for grabs when you share your photo on Instagram and tag @heyheartlands.

Dec 16 & 17

Find out more here

4. FunFam SportFest 2022

FunFam SportFest 2022 is a one-day sports carnival by ActiveSG Active Parents to encourage parents to be more active with your kids!

There will be free sports tryouts – including martial arts, canoeing, football, and floorball – as well as inflatable games, among other heart-pumping activities.

By the way, no need to brave the heat because it'll all be held indoors at OCBC Arena Halls 2 and 3 at Singapore Sports Hub.

Dec 17

Find out more here

