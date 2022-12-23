What to do this weekend (Dec 23 to 25)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Trees of the World 2022

Celebrate the festive season with Trees of the World at Singapore Botanic Gardens this weekend. The 200 trees on display across the Gardens are decorated by donors, community groups and partners, and will be lit from 7pm to 12am daily from now till Jan 2, 2023.

After the light-up ends, these specially chosen trees will also be planted around Singapore in nature reserves, parks, gardens and other green spaces to provide shade, beautify the surroundings and support our local biodiversity.

Till Jan 2, 2023, find out more here.

2. Mega Carnival @ Downtown East

Enjoy a day of family fun with Mega Carnival at Downtown East.

You can look forward to over 20 game stations, rides, activities and booths spanning a play area of 50,000 square feet, from dinosaur themed attractions to colourful inflatables, virtual reality and arcade games, food trucks, iconic carnival game booths, and much more.

Till Feb 5, 2023, find out more here.

3. comma: A celebration of creatives

Head to *Scape for a lively festival that pays homage to our local arts scene through dance, music and visual arts.

You're invited to immerse yourself in the arts through workshops, film screenings, street dance showcases, and, of course, lots of live indie music.

Till Jan 15, 2023, find out more here.

4. Guerrilla

Take a stroll down memory lane with Guerrilla, the Mint Museum of Toy's first post-pandemic Christmas event.

Check out the pop-up exhibition for a curated selection of toys from iconic childhood favourites characters and TV shows icons from the 1960s till today like Care Bears, Sesame Street, Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, The Little Prince, and more.

You can even take home a few toys of your own at the pop-up shopping experience featuring exclusive merchandise, toys and collectibles.

In addition, be sure to pose with the larger-than-life plush bears located in various places around the museum and give them a huge bear hug.

Find out more here.

