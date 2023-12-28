What to do this weekend (Dec 29 to 31)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Sentosa Countdown Party

Ring in the New Year with Sentosa's Countdown Party, taking place at Palawan Green as it transforms into the ultimate family picnic paradise.

You're invited to take part in a night of exciting festivities, from a thrilling drone show to dazzling fireworks displays, electrifying music performances by a lineup of local headliner artists, as well as fringe activities like an outdoor movie screening, arcade games, face painting activities for your kids, and much more.

Dec 31, 2023, 4pm to 1am

Find out more here

2. Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024

Get ready to be mesmerised by stunning fireworks displays at Marina Bay. This year's Marina Bay Countdown will feature an artisanal fireworks display produced by the team behind STAR ISLAND, the fireworks musical that mesmerised crowds last year.

Choreographed to tell a story of reflection and hope, the fireworks will light up the Bay across three chapters, unfolding at intervals in the hour leading up to midnight, complete with specially curated music played through speakers around the Bay to provide a sensory feast for the eyes and ears.

Kicking off with a tribute to the past year’s challenges and triumphs, the fireworks will then herald the promise of new beginnings, culminating in a 12-minute grand finale celebrating Singaporeans’ unyielding spirit as we embrace the future.

Dec 31, 2023

Find out more here

3. Heartbeat@Bedok Year-End Family Carnival and Disco

Head down to Heartbeat@Bedok this New Year's Eve for a lively family carnival and disco, suitable for both kids and adults.

Your kids will be delighted by exciting carnival games, a pirate ship bouncy castle where they can play to their heart's content, tasty snacks, and more.

In addition, your kids can join in the fun at the silent disco too, as there will be a 3pm to 5pm session suitable for families. Those without kids can check out the late-night 9.30pm to 12.30am session and dance the night away.

The best part? Admission to the carnival and disco is FREE!

Dec 31, 2.30pm to 1am

Find out more here or here

4. Time Travel to Y2K24

Gear up for an epic countdown bash at Capitol Singapore this New Year's Eve as the outdoor plaza transforms into a massive retro-themed entertainment zone and dance floor.

Boogie down to retro hits spun by DJ Val, test your arcading skills with nostalgic games like Bishi Bashi, foosball and air hockey, and much more.

Dec 31, 2023, 8pm till late

Find out more here or here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

