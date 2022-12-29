What to do this weekend (Dec 30 to Jan 1)

It's NYE weekend, and we're ready to ring in 2023. Here are some of the best places where you can enjoy NYE festivities.

1. Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023

After a two-year absence, the highly anticipated fireworks display at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown event is back.

Find a good spot around the Bay to catch the fireworks, and be sure to also check out the other festivities such as Mediacorp's free Let's Celebrate 2023 live show, fun activities like games and an F&B Bazaar at After Hours @ The Lawn, the gorgeous Brightening Lives 2023 light installations, and more.

Dec 31, 2022

2. Skechers Sundown Live Countdown Party

Party till late at the inaugural Skechers Sundown Live Countdown Party, a one-night only music event taking place at Sentosa's Palawan Green.

The countdown party will be headlined by internationally-acclaimed DJ Soda from South Korea, known for her blend of hard dance and hip-hop and bubbly stage persona, as well as a stellar lineup of Asian acts including DJ PIN and DJ Inquisitive.

Other highlights include activity booths, carnival games, a film screening, and a food village.

Dec 31, 2022, 4pm to 1am

3. Countdown to Magical Moments @ Our Tampines Hub

Ring in the new year with a lively festive playground at Our Tampines Hub (OTH). Although tickets to the live show are fully redeemed, you can still look forward to fun-filled programmes and activities at the OTH Festive Walk such as a skating rink, craft workshops, laser tag, live performances, a kids carnival and much more.

Dec 31, 2022 to Jan 2, 2023

4. Celebrate NYE in the heartlands

Not keen on braving the crowds in town? Why not countdown to 2023 in the heartlands instead? You can catch fireworks displays in the following 5 heartlands locations:

- Boon Lay (carpark behind Savoy Theatre)

- Punggol (across One Punggol at Waterway Park)

- Keat Hong (Block 309 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4)

- Our Tampines Hub (Town Square)

- MacPherson (behind MacPherson CC, along Pelton Canal)

For more festivities, you can also take part in NYE community celebrations held at various neighbourhoods across the island.

Dec 31, 2022

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.