What to do this weekend (Feb 11 to 13) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Total Defence 2022 @ Singapore Discovery Centre

In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Fall of Singapore, Singapore Discovery Centre (SDC) is hosting a series of programmes and tours for Total Defence Day 2022.

Take a trip down memory lane with the "Through The Lens of Time" exhibition, an immersive journey where you'll explore the history of early Singapore through new stories and perspectives.

Then experience life during the Japanese Occupation via the When It Was Syonan-To Dramatised Tour, a unique interactive tour where you'll take on the role of a civilian during the Japanese Occupation, witnessing stories of hardship and survival through the characters in the tour.

You can also catch film screenings of various local films weaving stories of Singaporeans from all walks of life, experience a thrilling defence-themed 4D simulation ride, customise your own Total Defence 2022 tote bags, and more.

Till March 27, 2022 Find out more here

2. PopLore – A Year of Singapore Popular Music

Presented by Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, PopLore – A Year of Singapore Popular Music is an exploration and celebration of Singapore's vibrant, storied and epic popular music scene from the 1960s to the present and beyond.

This year-long programme shines the spotlight on several popular music forms through various mediums, from live concerts featuring a roster of luminaries like Dick Lee and Shabir to podcasts, documentaries, an exhibition at Esplanade and more.

Till Dec 31, 2022 Find out more here

3. Battle for Singapore 2022

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Fall of Singapore, National Heritage Board (NHB) is partnering with Museum Roundtable members, heritage experts, academics and interest groups to organise Battle for Singapore 2022, a series of guided tours and programmes featuring stories and places revolving around Singapore’s experiences during WWII.

Battle for Singapore 2022 will let you participate in a series of WWII-related activities offered by NHB and partners, including specially curated limited-run tours to special access WWII sites,WWII-themed talks and webinars focusing on lesser-known stories and accounts, film screenings, special exhibitions and interactive storytelling sessions.

Feb 12 to March 6, 2022 Find out more here

4. Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts

Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts returns for its 20th edition with an exciting line-up of theatre, dance and music programmes for the whole family to enjoy. You can look forward to an array of online and on-site programmes such as local theatre performances, concerts, puppetry productions, DIY workshops, and much more.

Feb 11 to March 6, 2022 Find out more here

5. The Amazing Celestial Race

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with your kids by watching The Amazing Celestial Race, a rambunctious musical by Wild Rice that draws its inspiration from the legend of the Zodiac race.

The musical spotlights the 12 zodiac animals in the Heavenly Kingdom as they train for the big race hosted by the Jade Emperor, grappling with obstacles like diabolical detours, a raging river and, of course, fierce competition along the way. Quirky and wickedly hilarious, this cheeky musical comedy is perfect for both kids and the young at heart.

Till March 6, 2022 Find out more here

6. DiscovHer 2022 @ Science Centre Singapore

Tomorrow (Feb 11) is International Day of Women and Girls in Science, and what better way to celebrate than with Science Centre Singapore's annual DiscovHER?

Your kids can explore a wide range of exciting activity booths and hands-on workshops, where they'll take part in colour-changing milk experiments, make their own DIY Marble Mazes, test their engineering skills by building cars (and racing them!) at the Motor Car Grand Prix, learn about how vaccines work in our bodies, and much more.

Feb 11 to 20, 2022 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.