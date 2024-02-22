What to do this weekend (Feb 23 to 25)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Chingay Parade

This year's Chingay Parade is centred around the theme "Blossom", to signify the blossoming of individuals and communities. Some highlights you can look forward to:

A 230 metre long floor projection (Singapore's longest floor projection for a street parade yet) that will light up the Chingay Garden with immersive graphics and visuals

Photo-ops galore at PAssionArts Street with festival art installations and various craft activities

Make a pit stop at the F1 Pit Building to check out blossom-themed installations made from recycled materials by innovative students from seven primary and secondary schools

Feb 23 and Feb 24, 2024. Find out more here

2. LET'S FIESTA! Manila Galleon Weekend Festival

Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) will be full of festive vibes this weekend with a vibrant showcase of culinary treasures, arts and thrilling activities and games. ACM's "LET'S FIESTA! Manilla Galleon Weekend Festival" will be happening in conjunction with the ongoing special exhibition, "Manila Galleon: From Asia to the Americas".

Delve into the rich stories of the Filipino and Mexican communities with live dance performances, traditional chocolate-making workshops, film screenings, as well as talks and participatory workshops led by expert biologists, chefs and historians.

The little ones can also attend children-friendly programmes with galleon-themed photo booths, drama performances and storytelling of folktales and legends inspired by objects on display at the galleries.

Psst... you can enjoy most programmes for free, with discounted admission to the special exhibition during the festival.

Feb 24 and Feb 25, 2024. Find out more here

3. Singapore Airshow 2024

Let your inner aviation child soar at Asia's largest airshow, happening right here in Singapore. This weekend, the airshow will be open to the public, at the Weekend@Airshow event.

You can marvel at high-speed precision manoeuvres by local and international aerobatic flying teams, and get up close with static aircraft displays of the latest commercial and military jets and aeroplanes.

Also check out our list of must-see things at this year's Weekend@Airshow event.

Feb 24 and Feb 25, 2024. Find out more here

4. Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO)'s Magic Hour at Raffles Hotel

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QwidxhF1Cxw[/embed]

Head down to Raffles Hotel Singapore's The Lawn, and get ready to be serenaded by an exclusive world-class musical performance by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO). Held quarterly by the SSO at, you can also enjoy light bites and relaxing drinks while enjoying the free performance.

And did you know our Raffles Hotel Singapore is a National Monument that's seen the likes of royalty (think princes and princesses) and pop icons (yes, Michael Jackson)? Learn more about the hotel's rich history here.

Feb 24,2024. Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.