What to do this weekend (Jan 12 to 14)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. comma 2024

Check out comma 2024, a creative arts festival hosted by *SCAPE that celebrates emerging artists while spotlighting Singapore's budding creative scene.

You can look forward to film screenings, performance art, street dance productions, an indie music festival, and much more.

Jan 12 to 28, 2024

Find out more here

2. Sentosa Festive Market: Paw-friendly edition

Celebrate "Walk Your Dog Month" with a paw-friendly edition of Sentosa Festive Market this weekend.

You and your furkids are invited to enjoy a fun day out with activities like puppy yoga, dog walks, dog trick demos, and more. There will also be free samples and treats for your furkids from various participating brands.

Jan 13 to 14, 2024

Find out more here

3. Night Luge: Ride the Beat

Sentosa's popular Skyline Luge attraction gets a sweet new upgrade with the introduction of Ride the Beat.

The Night Luge, which runs on Fridays and Saturdays, now features a banging playlist that will have you riding the soundwaves with every twist and turn of the thrilling downhill ride. This January, you can look forward to some of Coldplay's latest hits to accompany your ride.

Fridays to Saturdays, 7 pm to 9 pm

Find out more here

4. Movies at Southside

Head to Sentosa island for a free movie screening of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement this weekend.

Taking place at Southside on Sentosa, the screening is a walk-in event, no pre-booking required. However, entry is limited to 200 pax on a first come first served basis, so be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

Jan 12, 2024, 7.50 pm

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

