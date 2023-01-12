What to do this weekend (Jan 13 to 15)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. We Will Rock You The Musical

This epic jukebox musical by Queen and Ben Elton is here and ready to rock.

We Will Rock You follows the story of two revolutionaries as they try to save rock music in a post-apocalyptic world, set to 24 of Queen's greatest hits including We Are the Champions, Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free, Don't Stop Me Now, Bohemian Rhapsody, and, of course, We Will Rock You.

Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to get yours ASAP.

Till Jan 22, 2023, find out more here.

2. Dahlia Dreams 2023

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Rabbits take centrestage at Gardens by the Bay's annual Chinese New Year floral display Dahlia Dreams this weekend.

Various incarnations of 100 adorable bunnies — including cute figurines, rabbit-shaped lanterns and a 1.5m artistic sculpture made of driftwood — frolic among more than 2,000 colourful flowering plants.

See if you can spot them all!

You'll also be dazzled by 40 unique varieties of vibrant dahlias from Europe, alongside popular Chinese New Year blooms such as celosias, chrysanthemums, cymbidiums, guzmanias, marigolds, oncidiums and pussy willows.

Jan 13 to Feb 26, 2023, find out more here.

3. Hop into Fun this Lunar New Year @ Universal Studios Singapore

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

Welcome the Year of the Rabbit with fun-filled Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

You're invited to participate in festive Meet & Greets with your favourite mascot characters, watch Illumination's Minions celebrate CNY with a thrilling performance, snap auspicious selfies against the backdrop of gorgeous pink cherry blossom trees, and even stand the chance to snag lucky red packets filled with lucrative goodies.

You can also enjoy exciting night programmes with extended weekend opening hours, a special yusheng experience with the Sesame Street gang, and the Dance of the Dragon, which lights up the night in majestic fashion with a neon dragon, as well as dancers and drummers wearing brilliant LED lights.

Jan 13 to Feb 5, 2023, find out more here.

4. Lego Prosperity Burrows

PHOTO: The Lego Group

Embark upon a thrilling Lego-themed adventure this weekend with Lego Prosperity Burrows.

Organised in partnership with Suntec City, the event invites you and your loved ones to explore and play together in a bunny's world.

Each family will be given a starter kit to participate in the Prosperity Carrot Hunt onsite. From there, simply complete themed challenges like cleaning the burrows with a Lego Cleaning Machine at the Spring Clean Tu-gether station or performing a festive hop at the Harmonise Tu-gether station and win a Lego polybag.

There will also be plenty of playful photo-ops around the event space, including a giant bunny centrepiece with a 360-degree rotation to snap a photo with.

Till Feb 5, 2023, find out more here.

5. Where Art Takes Shape

PHOTO: Marina Bay Sands

Immerse yourself in art at Marina Bay Sands' Where Art Takes Shape, a specially curated celebration dedicated to elevating various facets of art in tandem with Singapore Art Week.

From opportunities to get up close with renowned French-Vietnamese graffiti artist Cyril Kongo and award-winning local pastry chef Janice Wong, to the debut of Southeast Asia's largest art fair Art SG, as well as art-inspired menus and public events, this celebration has something for everyone.

Till Jan 15, 2023, find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.