What to do this weekend (Jan 14 to 16) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Light to Night Festival 2022

It's that time of year again when the Civic District comes to life after sundown. That's right, Light to Night Festival 2022 is back as a marquee event of Singapore Art Week 2022.

You can look forward to three weeks of innovative digital and on-site artworks, installations and multi-sensory experiences, from the ever-popular Art Skins on Monuments light projections to immersive art installations across the Civic District, an outdoor AR art trail and more.

Jan 14 to Feb 3, 2022. Find out more here.

2. Chinatown Street Light-Up

As Chinese New Year approaches, Chinatown comes to life with sculptured lanterns and light installations of (what else?) tigers and their cubs.

From now till March 2, the district will be illuminated nightly by intricate lanterns designed by students from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), with three different sections of lantern displays representing various stages of the tiger's life from cub to adulthood. Be sure to also look out for the centrepiece, a family of five tigers that symbolise reunion, harmony and prosperity.

Additionally, you can also look forward to a wide variety of festive online programmes during this period, such as getai performances, baking workshops and cooking demonstrations.

Till March 2, 2022. Find out more here.

3. Singapore Art Week

The 10th edition of Singapore Art Week (SAW) returns this weekend with over 130 programmes across physical and digital platforms. This year, SAW also celebrates our vibrant arts scene and its growth over the past decade through visual arts exhibitions in various formats, from tours and trails to dialogue sessions, transnational collaborations, virtual art experiences and more.

Jan 14 to 23, 2022. Find out more here.

4. Dahlia Dreams

Celebrate new beginnings at Gardens by the Bay's popular CNY display, Dahlia Dreams. Taking centre stage in the flower field for the first time is a stunning River Hongbao lantern titled Spring Fragrances, which features three Chinese moon gates, a pair of rabbits and larger-than-life narcissus blooms, set amidst 2000 vibrant dahlias, azaleas, chrysanthemums and cymbidiums.

The flower display also boasts adorable tiger cub displays to usher in the Year of the Tiger, along with auspicious decorations such as giant coin pouches and couplets symbolising good fortune and prosperity.

Jan 14 to Feb 20, 2022. Find out more here.

5. Leap into Fun @ Universal Studios Singapore

Universal Studios Singapore is all decked out and ready for CNY with a thrilling line-up of festive activities waiting for you this season. For the first time ever, you can exchange auspicious greetings with Kung Fu Panda's Master Tigress in her debut at USS.

In addition, you're invited to participate in festive meet-and-greets with your favourite characters including Shrek, Princess Fiona, the Sesame Street crew and even Megatron and Optimus Prime from Transformers, who will reply to you in real-time and in Mandarin! Be sure to also keep an eye out for the gorgeous CNY decor like gold ingots and rows of beautiful cherry blossom wishing trees.

Till Feb 13, 2022. Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.