What to do this weekend (Jan 19 to 21)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. M1 Singapore Fringe Festival

This year's M1 Singapore Fringe Festival shakes things up. Instead of having a specific theme for their works, artists were challenged to depict social issues they were concerned about, and a compelling line-up of works were chosen from the various entries.

You can look forward to a series of performances by both local and international talents, covering topics ranging from climate change to marginalisation of minorities and more. The festival also boasts a handful of digital offerings for you to explore on your own at home.

Till Jan 28, 2024

Find out more here

2. Singapore Art Week

Singapore's biggest visual arts celebration is back for its 12th edition.

You're invited to explore the enchanting world of art and limitless creativity via 150 events islandwide, from light installations to performance art, tours and trails, physical exhibitions, and much more.

Jan 19 to 28, 2024

Find out more here

3. Light to Night

As one of Singapore Art Week's signature events, the much-anticipated Light to Night festival returns to illuminate the Civic District with dazzling art installations and light projections.

This year, the festival is themed "Reimagine", inviting you to engage with art and space in new and innovative ways that will spark creativity and encourage reflection.

Be inspired by eight stunning art installations and six mesmerising light projections, then check out other festival offerings such as exhibitions, workshops, tours, live performances, and even a festival market where you can discover a treasure trove of gifts and trinkets by talented crafters.

Jan 19 to Feb 8, 2024

Find out more here

4. Textures 2024

Here's another Singapore Art Week staple: Textures, the annual literary festival that celebrates Singapore literature (SingLit) and our talented local writers, is back for its seventh edition.

You're invited to reimagine the world of words and immerse yourself in the tapestry of SingLit through a series of engaging programmes including art installations, exhibitions, theatrical productions, and even a pop-up bookstore.

Jan 19 to 28, 2024

Find out more here

5. Wan Qing Festival of Spring

Usher in the Year of the Dragon at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall's (SYSNMH) Wan Qing Festival of Spring 2024.

This year's lawn installation, titled Prosperity All Year LONG, was created in collaboration with local toy designer and artist Ziqi. It features reimagined versions of the artist's popular character, Dino, dressed up in auspicious colours of red and orange to represent a modern interpretation of the mythical dragon.

You can also look forward to other festive activities like lion dance and festive drumming workshops, heritage trails, storytelling sessions, craft activities, temple tours, food tasting sessions, music performances, and much more.

Till Feb 25, 2024

Find out more here

6. Dahlia Dreams 2024

Gardens by the Bay's annual CNY floral display is back.

This year, Dahlia Dreams boasts a grand centrepiece: a close to 7m-tall dragon that stretches over 15m in length, rising majestically amidst more than a thousand dahlias of varied shapes, sizes and colours.

Part of the dragon’s scales are adorned with both cut and preserved flowers in striking yellow and red, which were painstakingly arranged by hand.

Other highlights include four colourful dragon lantern sets, each symbolising the elements of metal, water, fire, and earth, and a towering dragon sculpture made out of hardwood and recycled steel, created by British-born sculptor James Doran-Webb.

Jan 19, to Feb 25, 2024

Find out more here

7. Flavours of Tomorrow Festival

Calling all foodies: Here's your chance to experience gastronomical delights while challenging your notions of what makes food delicious.

Styling itself as Singapore's first alternative food festival, Flavours of Tomorrow aims to redefine food and celebrate innovations of alternative gastronomy, with a focus on sustainable sourcing, alternative protein (including plant-based protein), and health-conscious delights.

You're invited to whet your tastebuds at 25+ intriguing F&B booths curated to challenge your preconceptions about meatless and alternative protein cuisine, from plant-based chicken to fluffy sourdonuts, acai bowls and more.

Once you've had your fill, check out the other festival activities in store, from live entertainment to an art market featuring 75+ art and retail pop-ups, live portrait drawing, AR and VR showcases, and more.

Jan 20 to 21, 2024

Find out more here

8. Chinatown Chinese New Year 2024

Chinatown's annual Chinese New Year light-up is back, with the light-up's opening ceremony this Friday.

Aside from Year of the Dragon-themed lanterns, you can look forward to thrilling lion dance competitions, weekend stage shows, festive fairs where you can soak in the atmosphere and enjoy traditional snacks, and more.

Jan 19, to March 9, 2024

Find out more here or here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

