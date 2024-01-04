What to do this weekend (Jan 5 to 7)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. FairPrice "Enchanted Living Collection"

You're never too old to enjoy Disney magic. And thanks to FairPrice's newly launched Enchanted Living collection, you can now bring a piece of that magic home.

Featuring beloved Disney princesses like Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Snow White, this whimsical collection features 10 limited-edition collectibles across travel, home and living products.

Till March 27, 2024

Find out more here

2. Indian Heritage Centre Pongal Open House

Learn more about and celebrate Pongal, a Tamil Hindu harvest festival, at the Indian Heritage Centre's Pongal Open House.

You're invited to explore Little India on specially curated trails, experience masterful cooking demos, try your hand at traditional craft workshops, and more.

Jan 6 to 14, 2024

Find out more here

3. Get Crafty! – DIY Spring Wreath

Here's a craft activity you and your kids can enjoy as a teaser to Chinese New Year.

To celebrate the return of spring, you can craft your very own spring wreath at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome using a bamboo frame, a mixture of fabric dahlias and dancing lady orchids, as well as dried and preserved baby’s breath and reeds.

Do note that this craft activity requires onsite registration, with slots available on a first-come-first served basis.

Jan 6 to 7, 2024

Find out more here

4. Movies at Southside

Head to Sentosa island for a free movie screening of The Princess Diaries this weekend.

Taking place at Southside on Sentosa, the screening is a walk-in event, no pre-booking required. However, entry is limited to 200 pax on a first come first serve basis, so be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

Jan 5, 2024, 7.50 pm

Find out more here

