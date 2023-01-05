What to do this weekend (Jan 6 to 8)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Singapore Art Week 2023

Singapore Art Week is back for its 11th edition this weekend. This ten-day celebration of the visual arts comprises over over 130 art events across the island, from literary festivals like Textures 2023 to artwalks, tours, food heritage trails, workshops, and much more.

Jan 6 to 15, 2023

Find out more here

2. Wan Qing Festival of Spring 2023

Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall's (SYSNMH) Wan Qing Festival of Spring 2023.

You can expect family-friendly offerings such as lion dance and festive drumming workshops, temple tours, heritage trails, storytelling sessions, craft activities, and much more. Be sure to snap a picture with the "Bunny-ful" Blessings lawn installation, which features two adorable giant rabbits rendered in the form of daruma dolls.

Till Feb 19, 2023

Find out more here

3. Light to Night Festival

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cl_B-DnjcXu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The annual Light to Night festival is back to illuminate the Civic District. Themed "Here and Now", the festival features gorgeous light projections, immersive installations, interactive artworks, and over 60 programmes that invite you to enjoy art in all its forms.

You can also look forward to the return of the Art X Social Festival Market with tons of yummy F&B offerings, art and craft brands, live performances, outdoor workshops and more.

Jan 6 to 26, 2023

Find out more here

4. 兔gether

SCCC’s Roof Garden comes alive with a spectacular rabbit-themed art installation exhibition this CNY.

Titled 兔gether (pronounced Tu-gether), the art installations showcase cute characters drawing inspiration from CNY mythology, from the adorable bunny Tu Zai to auspicious pineapple Ong Lai and Nian Mei, a whimsical take on the monster "Nian". You'll get to meet these characters in the form of life-sized installations, larger-than-life illustrations and more.

On selected Saturday evenings, you can also look forward to special light shows with narration of the story of Tu Zai’s journey home to celebrate Chinese New Year with his family and friends.

Till March 31, 2023

Find out more here

5. Chinatown CNY festivities

The Chinese New Year festivities at Chinatown are in full swing, and you're invited to join in. Be wowed by the street light-up of festive bunny lanterns from 7pm to 12am every night, catch thrilling stage shows, check out the Festive and Food Fairs happening at various streets across the district, and more.

Till Feb 19, 2023

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.