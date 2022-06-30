What to do this weekend (July 1 to 3)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. For The Time Being

Does art make you think deeply about life?

Here's something to check out: Cuturi Gallery is showcasing artist Vanessa Liem's For The Time Being collection.

Expect alien-like figures in desolate landscapes and unnatural positions in works that the artist describes as "states of anxiety, mania, vulnerability and numbness".

June 18 to July 10, 2022.

Find out more here.

2. Hendrick's Sunset Cinema

Yoo-hoo, where all my beach and film lovers at?

You get the best of both worlds here — think: Sipping cocktails while enjoying blockbuster films with a gorgeous sunset — and it's perfect for a romantic date night.

The ticketed event is happening at Tanjong Beach Club this year, where you can just relax and enjoy the best of cinema under the starry, starry night sky.

Don't say bojio hor — there are even noise-cancelling wireless headphones provided for a more immersive movie experience.

June 23 to July 10, 2022.

Find out more here.

3. Family Day at Cheng San Public Library

PHOTO: Facebook/May Chen

Loads of family fun this Saturday happening at Cheng San Public Library!

Take the kids down for storytelling sessions about the Hougang neighbourhood, hands-on sticker activities, and more.

Psst... there are prizes to be won as well! Get your tickets at the door.

July 2, 2022.

Find out more here.

4. Paw-ddle Kayaking

PHOTO: Facebook/ PAssion Card

It doesn't get better than a day out in the sun and water with man's best friend.

Paw-ddle around with your four-legged bestie, and have a splashin' good time!

Organised by Passion Wave @ Sembawang, this activity is open to anyone (above the age of 13) and their dogs, even if you have no kayaking experience.

Mai tu liao, where else can you paddle for 3.5 hours with your furry friend?

July 3, 2022.

Find out more here.

5. Experience SAFRA Tampines in a Day

ICYDK, SAF Day falls on July 1 every year.

So this year, SAFRA Tampines is organising a full day of exciting events on July 2 in celebration of SAF Day!

Participate in activities like yoga and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, inline-skating for the little ones, and even a parent-child Zumba session!

For the more tech-inclined, there's even a VR gaming booth. And of course there'll be an SAF Day Special Photo Booth lah, where you can dress up and salute our soldiers. Hormat!

July 2, 2022.

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.