Cool SAF Day 2021 deals for servicemen, Safra members

Juix Up

Promo: 25 per cent off storewide. Promo code <25JUIXSAF>

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

Little Caesars Pizza

Promo: 50 per cent Off 2nd Specialty Pizza

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021. From July 5 onwards, only available from Mon-Thurs, excluding PH and eve of PH

Location: Funan, Holland, Junction Nine and SingPost Centre outlets. Also available online here

Burger King

Promo: $1 Onion Rings (L) and Sjora Strawberry Kiwi (S) with any ala carte Double Mushroom Swiss or Mushroom Swiss Tendergrill Chicken Burger purchased (U.P $7.20)

Validity: July 1 to 4, 2021

Location: All outlets except Changi Airport stores (Terminal 1 and Transit area 1, 3, 4)

TXA Gastrobar

Promo: Enjoy a Complimentary House Pour with $50 min. spend in a single receipt

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021.

Valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding eve of Public Holidays, Public Holidays, and/or special occasions

Location: 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178

The Plattering Co

Promo: 15 per cent off all sharing platters. Promo code

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

Georges

Promos:

15 per cent off Seafood In A Bucket and Seafood Adventure Platter

1-for-1 Tiger Pint (470ml) during Happy Hours. Happy Hours are from 12pm-8pm for Mon-Thurs, and all night on Sunday. Not applicable on Friday, Saturday, Eve of PH and Public Holidays

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021. From July 5 onwards, only available from Mon-Thurs

Location:

Seafood Adventure Platter and Happy Hours promo available at all outlets.

Seafood In A Bucket only available at the following outlets: Georges By The Bay, Georges Beach Cub and Georges @ The Cove

Kintry Singapore Promo: $10 off sitewide (min. spend $50). Promo code <SAFRASGD10>

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

Cat & the Fiddle

Promos:

50per cent off Red Riding Hood Whole Cakes. Promo code <SAFRANDP>

20 per cent off Paws of Fury and Milo Dinosaur Whole Cakes.

Promo code <SAFRALOCAL>

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

FoodLine.sg

Promo: $15 off all food items (excluding cakes) with no min. spend. Promo code <SAFRASAF>

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

4FINGERS Crispy Chicken

Promo: Free 2 pcs Wingettes with every combo meal purchase (worth $2)

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: All outlets except Terminal 1 Departure/Transit Lounge East, Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3 and Joo Chiat outlets

Rocky Master

Promo: 1-For-1 Regular Latte at $5.80 (U.P $11.60)

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: All outlets

Pen & Inc

Promo: 30 per cent off total bill for ala carte menu items only

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: 76 Nanyang Blk N2.1, The Spine Plaza, #01-01, Singapore 637331

NeNe Chicken

Promo: NeNe Burger Deal At $9.90 (U.P $12.80). Consists of 2pcs Wings & Sticks (Crispy), 1 NeNe Burger and 1 Selected Drink (L) (Choice of Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta Grape and Minute Maid) Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: All outlets

CALI

Promo: 30 per cent off total bill for ala carte menu items only

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: All outlets

SPRUCE



Promos:

July 1 to 9, 2021: 30 per cent off total bill

July 12 to Aug 31, 2021: 20 per cent off total bill

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021. Applicable for full day from Mon-Thurs and 11am to 5pm on Fri and Eve of Public Holidays. Not applicable on Saturday, Sundays and Public Holidays

Location: All outlets

Hook Coffee

Promo: 15 per cent off storewide and get a mystery gift with any purchase. Promo code <SAFRA15>

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021.

Website: Click here

Old Chang Kee

Promo: Limited Edition Chilli Crab Camou Puffs at 2 for $3.60 (U.P $4)

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: All outlets

Andersen's of Denmark

Promos:

$5.60 for Double Junior Ice Cream (2 scoops of junior ice cream in a cup). Valid for dine-in and takeaway from Mon-Fri only

$5.60 off Banana Split, Andersen's Classic and Molten Lava. Valid for dine-in from Mon-Fri only

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: Jurong Point, NEX and Jewel Changi Airport outlets

Som Tam Express

Promo: 1-For-1 All Mookata Items

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: All outlets

Food Junction

Promo: 10 per cent off Food Junction RSVP Card (U.P $10). Must present valid SAFRA card/e-Card via mSAFRA app or 11B in person upon ordering at any Food Junction's drinks stall

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: All stalls within all outlets of Food Junction, The Food Place and The Food Market

Wingstop

Promo: 6pc Ala Carte Boneless Wings* at $5.60 (U.P $7.45)(*Choose from any 2 flavours)

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: All outlets except Wingstop Nordcom II

2. Shopping & lifestyle

APOL

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021Website: Click here Promo: Free premium footrest worth $77 with every purchase. Promo code

Luminox

Promos:

20 per cent off storewide on all regular-priced items

Up to 50 per cent off selected models

Free delivery for all online purchases

Additional three per cent off storewide + Free Tactical Pen worth $50 for SAFRA members and 11B Holders

Validity: Till Aug 31, 2021

Location: VivoCity outlet and Luminox E-store

JBL, Harman Kardon and Denon

Promo: 25 per cent off selected models. Promo code <JBLXSAFRA25>

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

Samsung Electronics

Promo: Up to 25 per cent discount on Samsung Galaxy Watch3. Promo code

Validity: Till Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

Grey by Ortenhill

Promo: $20 off regular sandals and bags. Promo code <GETGREY20>

Validity: Location: All outlets and Ortenhill E-Store

Zalora

Promos:

New customers: 25 per cent off + three per cent cashback with no min. spend. Promo code <SAFRA21SAFNC>

Existing customers: 20 per cent off + two per cent cashback with $80 min. spend. Promo code

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

Nutrition Asia Group Promo: 10 per cent off sitewide with no min. spend

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

H2 Hub

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021Website: Click here Promo: Additional 15 per cent off Aries Gold, BCBG, Cath Kidston and Wulf brand watches. Promo code

Lookfantastic

Promos:

July 1 to 4, 2021: 35 per cent off Men Products. Promo code <SAFDAY>

July 5 to Aug 31, 2021: 30 per cent off Men Products. Promo code <SAF30>

​​​​​​​Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

VIIMART

Promos:

12 per cent off Men Fragrances. Promo code <SAF12>

$30 off for $150 spent sitewide. Promo code <SAF30>

​​​​​​​ Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

Interstellar Goods

Promos:

July 1 to 31, 2021: 15 per cent off determinant products (Excluding masks). Promo code <SAFRADET>

Aug 1 to Aug 31, 2021: 15 per cent off ROAV Foldable Sunglasses. Promo code <SAFRAROAV>

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

ShopBack

Promo: $2 bonus cashback on purchase on any ShopBack Online merchants (no min. spend). Limited to the first 250 redemptions

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

Arden Teal

Promo: 18 per cent off sitewide with min. $188 spend. Promo code <SAFRA18>

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

JLab Audio

Validity: Till Aug 31, 2021Website: Click here Promo: $30 off JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds (U.P $169). Promo code

The Sustainability Project

Promos:

Bundle A: Stojo Collapsible Cup & Cup Holder at $32 (U.P $38)

Bundle B: Safety Razor & Bamboo Toothbrush at $35 (U.P $41.50)

​​​​​​​Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

GNC

Promo: 35 per cent off 1 regular-priced health supplement + free 2-year GNC VIP membership (Worth $15)

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: All GNC Stores except Watsons/Guardians at Changi Airport, Changi Airport Pharmacy and Mustafa. Also available online here

ezbuy

Promos:

New customers: $5 off purchases with $10 min. spend. Promo code <SAFRANSNC>

Existing customers: 10per cent off purchases* with $30 min. spend (*Capped at $5). Promo code <SAFRANSEC>

​​​​​​​Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

Pure & Well

Promo: 40 per cent off Sports Nutrition range. Brands include PhD, Plant Nutrition, PE Nutrition and Tom Oliver.

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: All outlets. Also available online here

Cloversoft

Promo: 20 per cent off selected products with no min. spend. Promo code <NSCLOVERSOFT>

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

3. Sports & fitness

Salt & Light Archery

Promo: 1-hour Funshoot at $115 for 4 pax (U.P $126)Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021. Only valid on weekdaysLocation: SAFRA Punggol outlet

Decathlon

Promo: Flash your SAFRA card/11B at Decathlon Experience Stores islandwide to enjoy 10 per cent off running and walking shoes above $40. Only applicable for Decathlon's house brands (Kalenji, Kiprun, Kupima, Evadict and Newfeel)

Validity: July 1 to 4, 2021

Location: Decathlon Bedok, Decathlon Singapore Lab, Decathlon City Square Mall, Decathlon Orchard and Decathlon Joo Koon outlets

Lisscode

Promo: 10 per cent off Lisscode Gymtube Portable Percussion Massager. Promo code <THES10SAF>

Validity: Till Aug 31, 2021

Website: Click here

Yoga Inc

Promo: 1-for-1 single class at $30 for two single classes (U.P $60 for two single classes)

Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021

Location: SAFRA Punggol outlet

Sonic Bowl Promo: Buy 4 games ($16) and get 1 game free (U.P 5 games for $20)

Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021

Location: SAFRA Punggol and SAFRA Yishun outlets

4. Education & enrichment

LCentral English

Promo: $50 off first term course fees for new sign-ups (U.P: $585 for Weekday|$660 for weekend) Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021

Location: SAFRA Punggol outlet

Stariffic

Promo: $100 off for SAFRA members and 11B holders when you sign up your child for a 12-lesson package (U.P $720 for 12 lessons)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2021

Location: SAFRA Punggol

5. Automotive

Zig

Promo: $5 off taxi rides on Zig app with promo code <SAFDAY>. Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions

Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021

Website: Click here

BlueSG

Promo: Free two months BlueSG Basic Plan membership and 15 rental minutes (worth $21.40). Promo code <BSGSAF2021>

Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021

Website: Click here

6. Health & beauty

Sri Bayu Zen Odyssey Spa

Promos:

Anti-Stress Therapy (45-min Sports Massage and 30-min Foot Massage): $58

Classic Hair Wash: $15 - 30-min

Gentle Facial: $15 - 30-min

Body Massage: $25 - 60-min

Body Massage: $50

Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021

Location: SAFRA Yishun

We Need a Hero

Promo: 30 per cent Off First Treatment for new customers. Promo code <WSAFRA30>

Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021

Location: 57 Eng Hoon St, Block 57, Singapore 160057

The Spa by The Ultimate

Promo: 60-min massage of choice (Swedish/Shiatsu/Javanese) for $48 (inclusive of seven per cent GST). (U.P $95 inclusive of seven per cent GST). Promo code <SAFDAY2021-TS>

Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021

Location: SAFRA Punggol

7. Leisure

Klook Promo: 10 per cent off Klook activities with min. spend of $70 (Capped at $10). Promo code <THANKYOUSAF>. Limited to the first 500 redemptions

Validity: July 1 to Aug 9, 2021

Website: Click here

8. SAFRA clubs

Culinary Experience Studio at SAFRA Punggol

Promo: Enjoy 50 per cent off booking at SAFRA Punggol's Culinary Experience Studio

Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021

Location: SAFRA Punggol

Kidz Amaze

Promo: 1-For-1 Play Deal

Validity: Till July 7, 2021

Location: SAFRA Jurong, SAFRA Punggol and SAFRA Toa Payoh outlets

Work Room at SAFRA Mount Faber

Promo: 50 per cent off Work Room Full Day Pass

Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021

Location: SAFRA Mount Faber

Tennis Court at SAFRA Clubs

Promo: 50 per cent off Tennis Court bookings

Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021

Location: SAFRA Jurong, SAFRA Tampines and SAFRA Yishun outlets

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.