Cool SAF Day 2021 deals for servicemen, Safra members

Thursday (July 1) is SAF Day, when Singapore Armed Forces personnel - full-time national servicemen, operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) and regulars - recite the SAF pledge to reaffirm their loyalty to the country and their commitment to the defence of Singapore.
While it's a day to recognise the efforts of these men and women in the SAF who keep our island safe, it's also an occasion to enjoy some great steals and deals, especially if you're part of the SAF or a SAFRA member.
Here are some amazing SAF Day deals worth checking out:
1. Food & beverage
Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot
Promo: 1 for 1 Premium Meats Top Up (U.P $10.90). Limited to first 200 redemptions
Validity: Jul 1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh outlet
ASTONS Specialities
Promo: 1 for 1 Root Beer Float (U.P $4.50).Limited to first 200 redemptions
Validity: Juy 1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh outlet
Siam Kitchen
Promo: 1 for 1 Thai Iced Milk Tea/Lemongrass Tea/Lemon Tea (U.P $5.90). Limited to first 200 redemptions
Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh outlet
Ya Kun Kaya Toast
Promo: 1 for 1 Ya Kun Kaya Toast Set E (U.P $4.80). Limited to first 200 redemptions
Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh outlet
AXSolute Bistro
Promo: 1 for 1 Finger Food (U.P $9.80). Limited to first 200 redemptions
Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh outlet
Jubilee Garden Restaurant
Promo: $5 off per head for a la carte buffet at Jubilee Garden Restaurant. Limited to first 200 redemptions
Validity: July1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh outlet
TADA Fresh Market
Promo: 1-for-1 wild-caught Norwegian Salmon Fillet (250g) and NZ Beef Short Ribs (250g) with min. spend of $80. Promo code
Website: Click here
Harry's
Promo: 10 per cent off total bill when you flash your 11B Card/SAFRA card/e-card. Valid for dine-in only
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: All outlets except Village Hotel Changi
Juix Up
Promo: 25 per cent off storewide. Promo code <25JUIXSAF>
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Website: Click here
Little Caesars Pizza
Promo: 50 per cent Off 2nd Specialty Pizza
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021. From July 5 onwards, only available from Mon-Thurs, excluding PH and eve of PH
Location: Funan, Holland, Junction Nine and SingPost Centre outlets. Also available online here
Burger King
Promo: $1 Onion Rings (L) and Sjora Strawberry Kiwi (S) with any ala carte Double Mushroom Swiss or Mushroom Swiss Tendergrill Chicken Burger purchased (U.P $7.20)
Validity: July 1 to 4, 2021
Location: All outlets except Changi Airport stores (Terminal 1 and Transit area 1, 3, 4)
TXA Gastrobar
Promo: Enjoy a Complimentary House Pour with $50 min. spend in a single receipt
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021.
Valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding eve of Public Holidays, Public Holidays, and/or special occasions
Location: 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178
The Plattering Co
Promo: 15 per cent off all sharing platters. Promo code
Website: Click here
Georges
Promos:
- 15 per cent off Seafood In A Bucket and Seafood Adventure Platter
- 1-for-1 Tiger Pint (470ml) during Happy Hours. Happy Hours are from 12pm-8pm for Mon-Thurs, and all night on Sunday. Not applicable on Friday, Saturday, Eve of PH and Public Holidays
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021. From July 5 onwards, only available from Mon-Thurs
Location:
- Seafood Adventure Platter and Happy Hours promo available at all outlets.
- Seafood In A Bucket only available at the following outlets: Georges By The Bay, Georges Beach Cub and Georges @ The Cove
Kintry Singapore Promo: $10 off sitewide (min. spend $50). Promo code <SAFRASGD10>
Website: Click here
Cat & the Fiddle
Promos:
- 50per cent off Red Riding Hood Whole Cakes. Promo code <SAFRANDP>
- 20 per cent off Paws of Fury and Milo Dinosaur Whole Cakes.
Promo code <SAFRALOCAL>
Website: Click here
FoodLine.sg
Promo: $15 off all food items (excluding cakes) with no min. spend. Promo code <SAFRASAF>
Website: Click here
4FINGERS Crispy Chicken
Promo: Free 2 pcs Wingettes with every combo meal purchase (worth $2)
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: All outlets except Terminal 1 Departure/Transit Lounge East, Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3 and Joo Chiat outlets
Rocky Master
Promo: 1-For-1 Regular Latte at $5.80 (U.P $11.60)
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: All outlets
Pen & Inc
Promo: 30 per cent off total bill for ala carte menu items only
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: 76 Nanyang Blk N2.1, The Spine Plaza, #01-01, Singapore 637331
NeNe Chicken
Promo: NeNe Burger Deal At $9.90 (U.P $12.80). Consists of 2pcs Wings & Sticks (Crispy), 1 NeNe Burger and 1 Selected Drink (L) (Choice of Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta Grape and Minute Maid) Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: All outlets
CALI
Promo: 30 per cent off total bill for ala carte menu items only
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: All outlets
SPRUCE
Promos:
- July 1 to 9, 2021: 30 per cent off total bill
- July 12 to Aug 31, 2021: 20 per cent off total bill
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021. Applicable for full day from Mon-Thurs and 11am to 5pm on Fri and Eve of Public Holidays. Not applicable on Saturday, Sundays and Public Holidays
Location: All outlets
Hook Coffee
Promo: 15 per cent off storewide and get a mystery gift with any purchase. Promo code <SAFRA15>
Website: Click here
Old Chang Kee
Promo: Limited Edition Chilli Crab Camou Puffs at 2 for $3.60 (U.P $4)
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: All outlets
Andersen's of Denmark
Promos:
- $5.60 for Double Junior Ice Cream (2 scoops of junior ice cream in a cup). Valid for dine-in and takeaway from Mon-Fri only
$5.60 off Banana Split, Andersen's Classic and Molten Lava. Valid for dine-in from Mon-Fri only
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: Jurong Point, NEX and Jewel Changi Airport outlets
Som Tam Express
Promo: 1-For-1 All Mookata Items
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: All outlets
Food Junction
Promo: 10 per cent off Food Junction RSVP Card (U.P $10). Must present valid SAFRA card/e-Card via mSAFRA app or 11B in person upon ordering at any Food Junction's drinks stall
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: All stalls within all outlets of Food Junction, The Food Place and The Food Market
Wingstop
Promo: 6pc Ala Carte Boneless Wings* at $5.60 (U.P $7.45)(*Choose from any 2 flavours)
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: All outlets except Wingstop Nordcom II
2. Shopping & lifestyle
APOL
Promo: Free premium footrest worth $77 with every purchase. Promo code <apolsafday>
Website: Click here
Luminox
Promos:
- 20 per cent off storewide on all regular-priced items
- Up to 50 per cent off selected models
- Free delivery for all online purchases
Additional three per cent off storewide + Free Tactical Pen worth $50 for SAFRA members and 11B Holders
Validity: Till Aug 31, 2021
Location: VivoCity outlet and Luminox E-store
JBL, Harman Kardon and Denon
Promo: 25 per cent off selected models. Promo code <JBLXSAFRA25>
Website: Click here
Samsung Electronics
Promo: Up to 25 per cent discount on Samsung Galaxy Watch3. Promo code
Website: Click here
Grey by Ortenhill
Promo: $20 off regular sandals and bags. Promo code <GETGREY20>
Zalora
Promos:
- New customers: 25 per cent off + three per cent cashback with no min. spend. Promo code <SAFRA21SAFNC>
Existing customers: 20 per cent off + two per cent cashback with $80 min. spend. Promo code
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Website: Click here
Nutrition Asia Group Promo: 10 per cent off sitewide with no min. spend
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Website: Click here
H2 Hub
Promo: Additional 15 per cent off Aries Gold, BCBG, Cath Kidston and Wulf brand watches. Promo code <SAFRA15>
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Website: Click here
Lookfantastic
Promos:
- July 1 to 4, 2021: 35 per cent off Men Products. Promo code <SAFDAY>
- July 5 to Aug 31, 2021: 30 per cent off Men Products. Promo code <SAF30>
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Website: Click here
VIIMART
Promos:
- 12 per cent off Men Fragrances. Promo code <SAF12>
- $30 off for $150 spent sitewide. Promo code <SAF30>
Website: Click here
Interstellar Goods
Promos:
- July 1 to 31, 2021: 15 per cent off determinant products (Excluding masks). Promo code <SAFRADET>
- Aug 1 to Aug 31, 2021: 15 per cent off ROAV Foldable Sunglasses. Promo code <SAFRAROAV>
Website: Click here
ShopBack
Promo: $2 bonus cashback on purchase on any ShopBack Online merchants (no min. spend). Limited to the first 250 redemptions
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Website: Click here
Arden Teal
Promo: 18 per cent off sitewide with min. $188 spend. Promo code <SAFRA18>
Website: Click here
JLab Audio
Promo: $30 off JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds (U.P $169). Promo code <JLAB30SAF>
Website: Click here
The Sustainability Project
Promos:
- Bundle A: Stojo Collapsible Cup & Cup Holder at $32 (U.P $38)
Bundle B: Safety Razor & Bamboo Toothbrush at $35 (U.P $41.50)
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Website: Click here
GNC
Promo: 35 per cent off 1 regular-priced health supplement + free 2-year GNC VIP membership (Worth $15)
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: All GNC Stores except Watsons/Guardians at Changi Airport, Changi Airport Pharmacy and Mustafa. Also available online here
ezbuy
Promos:
- New customers: $5 off purchases with $10 min. spend. Promo code <SAFRANSNC>
- Existing customers: 10per cent off purchases* with $30 min. spend (*Capped at $5). Promo code <SAFRANSEC>
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Website: Click here
Pure & Well
Promo: 40 per cent off Sports Nutrition range. Brands include PhD, Plant Nutrition, PE Nutrition and Tom Oliver.
Validity: July 1 to Aug 31, 2021
Location: All outlets. Also available online here
Cloversoft
Promo: 20 per cent off selected products with no min. spend. Promo code <NSCLOVERSOFT>
Website: Click here
3. Sports & fitness
Salt & Light Archery
Promo: 1-hour Funshoot at $115 for 4 pax (U.P $126)
Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021. Only valid on weekdays
Location: SAFRA Punggol outlet
Decathlon
Promo: Flash your SAFRA card/11B at Decathlon Experience Stores islandwide to enjoy 10 per cent off running and walking shoes above $40. Only applicable for Decathlon's house brands (Kalenji, Kiprun, Kupima, Evadict and Newfeel)
Validity: July 1 to 4, 2021
Location: Decathlon Bedok, Decathlon Singapore Lab, Decathlon City Square Mall, Decathlon Orchard and Decathlon Joo Koon outlets
Lisscode
Promo: 10 per cent off Lisscode Gymtube Portable Percussion Massager. Promo code <THES10SAF>
Website: Click here
Yoga Inc
Promo: 1-for-1 single class at $30 for two single classes (U.P $60 for two single classes)
Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Punggol outlet
Sonic Bowl Promo: Buy 4 games ($16) and get 1 game free (U.P 5 games for $20)
Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Punggol and SAFRA Yishun outlets
4. Education & enrichment
LCentral English
Promo: $50 off first term course fees for new sign-ups (U.P: $585 for Weekday|$660 for weekend) Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Punggol outlet
Stariffic
Promo: $100 off for SAFRA members and 11B holders when you sign up your child for a 12-lesson package (U.P $720 for 12 lessons)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2021
Location: SAFRA Punggol
5. Automotive
Zig
Promo: $5 off taxi rides on Zig app with promo code <SAFDAY>. Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions
Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021
Website: Click here
BlueSG
Promo: Free two months BlueSG Basic Plan membership and 15 rental minutes (worth $21.40). Promo code <BSGSAF2021>
Website: Click here
6. Health & beauty
Sri Bayu Zen Odyssey Spa
Promos:
- Anti-Stress Therapy (45-min Sports Massage and 30-min Foot Massage): $58
- Classic Hair Wash: $15 - 30-min
- Gentle Facial: $15 - 30-min
- Body Massage: $25 - 60-min
- Body Massage: $50
Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Yishun
We Need a Hero
Promo: 30 per cent Off First Treatment for new customers. Promo code <WSAFRA30>
Location: 57 Eng Hoon St, Block 57, Singapore 160057
The Spa by The Ultimate
Promo: 60-min massage of choice (Swedish/Shiatsu/Javanese) for $48 (inclusive of seven per cent GST). (U.P $95 inclusive of seven per cent GST). Promo code <SAFDAY2021-TS>
Location: SAFRA Punggol
7. Leisure
Klook Promo: 10 per cent off Klook activities with min. spend of $70 (Capped at $10). Promo code <THANKYOUSAF>. Limited to the first 500 redemptions
Validity: July 1 to Aug 9, 2021
Website: Click here
8. SAFRA clubs
Culinary Experience Studio at SAFRA Punggol
Promo: Enjoy 50 per cent off booking at SAFRA Punggol's Culinary Experience Studio
Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Punggol
Kidz Amaze
Promo: 1-For-1 Play Deal
Validity: Till July 7, 2021
Location: SAFRA Jurong, SAFRA Punggol and SAFRA Toa Payoh outlets
Work Room at SAFRA Mount Faber
Promo: 50 per cent off Work Room Full Day Pass
Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Mount Faber
Tennis Court at SAFRA Clubs
Promo: 50 per cent off Tennis Court bookings
Validity: July 1 to 31, 2021
Location: SAFRA Jurong, SAFRA Tampines and SAFRA Yishun outlets
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.