What to do this weekend (July 16-18)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Festival of Women N.O.W. 2021

Check out the third and final iteration of Festival of Women N.O.W, an annual festival celebrating female empowerment.

Titled T:>Works N.O.W, this year's festival is an all-digital three week programme that shines the spotlight on taboo topics in the spirit of creating an environment for communality for women from all walks of life.

Till July 31, 2021. Find out more here.

2. #SGFASHIONNOW

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum

It's time to embrace local fashion with #SGFASHIONNOW, the Asian Civilisations Museum's first-ever display of contemporary Singapore fashion.

Partnering with LASALLE College of the Arts’ School of Fashion and the Textile and Fashion Federation (TaFF), this exhibition explores creative fashion design in Singapore through the lens of our cross-cultural Asian heritage.

Be wowed by pieces designed by eight practising local designers, including young prodigies from our next generation of fashion creatives, as students from LASALLE’s School of Fashion broaden your perspective on Singapore fashion in their role as curators for this unique exhibition.

Till December 19, 2021. Find out more here.

3. Modern Women of the Republic: Fashion and Change in China and Singapore

PHOTO: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

Speaking of fashion, here's another exhibition revolving around it: Modern Women of the Republic: Fashion and Change in China and Singapore.

Hosted by Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, this exhibition uses fashion to explore how women's status, roles and lifestyles have changed since the 19th century.

The exhibition boasts close to 100 artefacts and photographs on display, including garments sourced from private collectors, along with Chinese women's clothing and accessories from both China and Singapore that span almost a hundred years.

Till December 12, 2021. Find out more here.

4. ActiveSG Online Kids Workout Series

[STAY HOME, STAY SAFE!] Join our online kids workout series happening every Saturday this July! This 1-hour workout... Posted by Our Tampines Hub on Sunday, July 4, 2021

Get active while bonding with your kids via Our Tampines Hub's Online Kids Workout Series.

For just 1 hour every Saturday, you and your family can participate in a Zoom workout that will encourage your kids to develop good exercise habits while improving their posture, balance and self-esteem.

5pm to 6pm, every Saturday till July 31, 2021. Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.