What to do this weekend (July 19 to 21)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. The Three Little Pigs

Following sold-out runs of both the English and Mandarin productions, STC's The Little Company brings back its popular adaptation of The Three Little Pigs this July.

When you gather three superstar piglets, a devoted single-parent Mum, and a misunderstood "Big Bad" Wolf on one stage, you've got the perfect 'Great Big Little Broadway Show'!

Embark on an adventure with the three little pigs as they cleverly outwit the Big Bad Wolf. An original adaptation of the classic fairy tale, The Three Little Pigs will teach your little ones how success can be achieved through hard work and perseverance.

From July 20, 2024.

2. National Ice Cream Day Celebration with Museum of Ice Cream Singapore

Beat the heat with everyone's favourite sweet treat this weekend at Plaza Singapura.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Museum of Ice Cream Singapore (MOIC Singapore) will be giving away 3,000 scoops of ice cream per day this weekend. To claim your free scoop, all you need to do is follow MOIC Singapore's Instagram account.

You're also invited to indulge your inner child by diving into a 32-feet-long outdoor pop-up Sprinkle Pool, and even stand a chance to win secret prizes worth up to $150.

July 20 to 21, 2024.

3. AVSW Carnival 2024

Autism Resource Centre (Singapore)'s signature fundraising event, A Very Special Walk (AVSW) is back with this year's AVSW Carnival, taking place at Pathlight School Campus 2 this Saturday.

You can look forward to tasty food, fun games for all ages, heartfelt performances by Pathlight students, and even a merchandise booth by The Art Faculty, a social enterprise by Autism Resource Centre (Singapore) which creates quality, functional gifts with unique art and motifs by artists on the autism spectrum.

July 20, 2024, 4 to 8 pm.

4. Singapore Specials Day 2024

Singapore Specials Day is back this Saturday at East Coast Park's Parkland Green.

This year, the community event invites you to meet 13 adorable new Singapore Specials mascots and hear their inspiring stories.

There will be tons of fun for both you and your furbabies, from educational talks to exciting competitions, brand new game booths where you can test your knowledge on Singapore Specials and bond with your pup, over 30 retail booths offering pet treats, toys, and accessories, and, of course, an adoption drive, where you can give a deserving Singapore Special a loving new home.

At the end of the day, there will be a group walk around East Coast Park, where you can enjoy the sunset with your furkids and your fellow pet owners.

July 20, 2024, 11 am to 7 pm.

5. Hallyu Market at Le Quest Mall

Le Quest Mall is hosting its first-ever Korean-themed pop-up market across two weekends.

Expect a cozy celebration of modern Korean culture through various Korean products such as K-beauty, fashion, snacks, K-pop goodies, and much more. There will even be a vintage photo booth for you and your friends to capture precious memories together.

July 20 to 21 and 27 to 28, 2024.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.