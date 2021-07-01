What to do this weekend (July 2-4) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Visit the newly opened Lego store at Resorts World Sentosa

Lego lovers, unite! The largest Lego store in Southeast Asia has finally arrived at Resorts World Sentosa. With a 17-metre tall storefront and a store size spanning over 3,165 square feet, this store is truly the epitome of brick paradise.

As soon as you step inside, you'll be wowed by gargantuan installations like an intricate Lego Mosiac Wall of Boat Quay (made with 103,680 lego pieces!), 1.4-metre tall models of local landmarks like the Merlion and the Singapore Flyer, a two-level 3D diorama of Sentosa and more.

In addition, the store boasts the first permanent Lego Mosiac Maker in Southeast Asia for you to create your own personalised Lego mosiac portrait.

Find out more here

2. Register For #HeartBits Design Jam

Help make the Internet a better place by taking part in #Heartbits Design Jam, a cyber wellness initiative jointly organised by Facebook and the National Youth Council (NYC). This programme aims to empower youths to develop digital campaigns to tackle key cyber wellness issues and strengthen the mental wellbeing and resilience of our community.

You'll acquire new skills over three half-day virtual workshops, receive mentorship in creating meaningful, lasting campaigns, and bring to life your project to improve education and support for mental health issues.

While registration is free, slots are limited, so be sure to sign up soon. Participants must be Singaporean citizens or PRs between and 35 years old.

Registration closes July 5, 2021 Register here

ALSO READ: 8 kid-friendly activities to do during the June school holidays

3. New World’s End

Travel back in time with New World's End, an immersive audio-guided art installation/night tour around Jalan Besar. Blending fiction and history to explore Jalan Besar's rich heritage, the multisensory walk weaves a compelling tale of a pair of young lovers, set against the backdrop of the now-defunct New World Amusement Park.

From July 2, 2021 Find out more here

4. Painting with Light 2021

National Gallery Singapore's annual festival of international films on art returns this weekend with a thrilling line-up of award-winning feature-length and short films presented both online and onsite.

Revolving around the theme of "origin stories", this year's festival celebrates the spirit of experimentation in art and filmmaking through documentaries, film anthologies, Southeast Asian shorts and even live screenings under the beautiful glass canopy of the Supreme Court Terrace.

July 2 to 25, 2021 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.