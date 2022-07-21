What to do this weekend (July 22 to 24)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Green-House by Pass It On

If you're thinking about living sustainably or want to be an eco-conscious shopper, check out Green-House this weekend.

Organised by local sustainable living brand Pass It On, Green-House is an immersive retail experience taking over four shophouses to present a series of sustainability workshops and events by over 40 sustainability-driven local brands.

You'll create your own DIY upcycled coasters, learn to make a batch of coconut curry from scratch, discover the art of modern kintsugi (the Japanese art of repairing pottery with gold), and much more.

July 23 to 24, 2022

Find out more here

2. Do good this National Day and beyond

With National Day just around the corner, there's no time like the present to give back to support each other as fellow Singaporeans. Why not check out the NDP 2022 #DoingGood campaign?

From now till Aug 6 (and beyond), you're invited to take part in various volunteering opportunities and initiatives to make our community a better place. You can participate in an existing initiative or even launch your own via the #DoingGood website.

Till Aug 6, 2022

Find out more here

3. Save Tigo at Mandai

In light of World Tiger Day on July 29 (Friday), LingoAce is collaborating with Singapore Zoo to bring you family-friendly guided tours on tiger conservation this weekend.

Conducted in both English and Chinese, the tours will teach you and your kids about tigers and other animals through various challenges and activities along the trail, each of which will earn you a puzzle piece.

Collect all nine puzzle pieces to assemble the Save Tigo at Mandai puzzle and exchange it for a Tigo plushie.

11.30 am to 12.30 pm, July 23 to 24, 2022

Find out more here

4. Musical Theatre Fringe Fest

Celebrate all things musical theatre with Sing'theatre's Musical Theatre Fringe Fest this weekend.

Boasting a thrilling line-up of shows, workshops, talks and other events by local and international artists, the festival aims to promote appreciation of musical theatre in Singapore by making the genre accessible to audiences from all walks of life.

July 22 to Aug 7, 2022

Find out more here

5. Embracing Batik Weekend Festival

Head down to the Asian Civilisations Museum for a series of performances and activities inspired by the rich history and culture of batik.

You can look forward to traditional Indonesian dance performances, Javanese gamelan tunes, batik painting demonstrations, storytelling sessions, drop-in craft activities, and much more.

July 22 to 24, 2022

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.