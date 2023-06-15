What to do this weekend (June 16 to 18)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Wellness Festival Singapore 2023

Wellness Festival Singapore is back with a wide variety of wellness-related activities taking place islandwide. Refresh your mind, body and soul as you practise self-care through fitness classes, meditation workshops, nature treks, and much more.

June 17 to July 9, 2023. Find out more here.

2. Wan Qing Dragon Boat Festival 2023

Gather up for a host of fun and exciting activities to celebrate Chinese arts, culture, and heritage at Wan Qing Dragon Boat Festival 2023!

Discover the story and traditions behind the Dragon Boat Festival, one of the oldest cultural festivals in the world, through a thrilling line-up of activities including live performances, craft activities, heritage walking tours, storytelling sessions, mini dragon boat racing for kids, and more.

June 17 to 18, 2023. Find out more here.

3. Baby Shark Live! – The Hidden Treasure

An exciting journey awaits as Baby Shark and friends Pinkfong and Hogi come to Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands for the very first time to bring you a fin-tastic adventure under the sea.

It's finally time for Reefville's First Annual Treasure Hunt and everyone from near and far are invited to join in the fun. Baby Shark can't wait for The Treasure Hunt, and will be inviting Pinkfong and Hogi to team up with him as they explore exciting new places in search of The Hidden Treasure. Their search will lead them to a mysterious shipwreck where they will find more than they expected inside.

This one-of-a-kind immersive experience promises to get fans of all ages singing and dancing along to some of your favourite new and classic songs as Baby Shark and his Fishy Friends splash along on the underwater adventure.

June 16 to 18, 2023. Find out more here.

4. Police Community Roadshow 2023

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

After a five-year hiatus, the Police Community Roadshow is finally back.

Happening across two weekends, first at One Punggol and then at Toa Payoh HDB Hub, the roadshow boasts an exciting line-up of activities for the whole family, including K-9 demonstrations, firearms displays, a kids obstacle course, a CSI:SG escape room, and much more.

Some of the activities are exclusive to this weekend's roadshow at One Punggol, so you'll want to head down ASAP.

June 17 to 18, 2023, One Punggol, June 24 to 25, Toa Payoh HDB Hub. Find out more here or here.

5. Monstrous Fun! @ The Arts House

Monstrous Fun! is back again, offering a line-up of literary programmes for families with children aged between three to 12 years old in English, Chinese, Malay, and Tamil.

Journey into the fantastical realm of stories and let your imagination run free through imaginative arts and craft activities inspired by home-grown stories, bilingual storytelling sessions, interactive tours, a book fair, and even a Magical Monster Hunt.

June 16 to 17, 2023. Find out more here.

6. Lifestyle Flea at Chimichanga Paya Lebar

Chimichanga is hosting a Lifestyle Flea at its Paya Lebar outlet this Saturday. You can look forward to shopping for retail goodies from 14 brands ranging from home and decor to health and beauty, artisanal snacks, accessories, pet treats, and kids and baby products.

June 17, 2023, 3pm to 6pm. Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.