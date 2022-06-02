What to do this weekend (June 3 to 5)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Wellness Festival Singapore

Rejuvenate your body and mind at the inaugural Wellness Festival Singapore this weekend.

You can look forward to a 10-day line-up of over 120 physical and virtual wellness offerings by festival partners including fitness studios, attractions, hotels, shopping malls, artists and arts groups, and other wellness and lifestyle businesses.

In addition, be sure to check out festival-related pop-ups such as Zentosa Fest on Sentosa, The Wellness Sensorium at Gardens by the Bay, and Merli Wellness Trails at various parks and gardens islandwide.

June 3 to 12, 2022.

Find out more here.

2. The Snoopy Adventure

Snoopy and friends are taking over Changi Airport Terminal 3 for holiday fun this June.

Join the Peanuts gang as Terminal 3 transforms into a winter wonderland with a double-storey Peanuts Snow Hangout, thrilling snow luge rides, mini snow slides, excavators to dig through the snow, and, of course, snowfall.

Be sure to snap photos alongside various life-sized snow and ice sculptures of Charlie Brown and Snoopy while you're there.

Till July 11, 2022.

Find out more here.

3. We Live In An Ocean Of Air

Embark upon a multi-sensory journey into the depths of our oceans with We Live in an Ocean of Air, an immersive art installation by London-based immersive art collective Marshmallow Laser Feast.

Blurring the boundaries of installation, live performance and virtual reality, this ground-breaking VR installation celebrates our relationship with the natural world while spotlighting the challenges our planet faces today and our responsibility to protect the complex ecosystems within our seas.

Till Oct 2, 2022.

Find out more here.

4. DinoQuest World Adventure

Calling dinosaur lovers of all ages: DinoQuest World Adventure is here to take you on an exciting and educational journey to meet and discover the dinosaurs from Victoria Australia.

Blending cutting-edge technology and experiential media with creative storytelling, this exhibition delves into the world of Australian dinosaurs while also offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes work of the paleontologists that piece together these dinos' stories for the world to enjoy.

June 4 to Aug 31, 2022.

Find out more here.

5. The Illusionists

After shattering box office records across the globe and wowing audiences here with sell-out shows, The Illusionists are coming back to Singapore this June.

With a stunning new line-up of some of the the world's leading magicians, illusionists and mentalists, this show promises to be an extraordinary fast-paced live performance packed with breathtaking magic tricks, death-defying stunts, mind-reading, illusions and sleight of hand.

June 3 to 17, 2022.

Find out more here.

6. Tiong Bahru Bakery pop-up

Tiong Bahru Bakery (TBB) is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a supersized pop-up at Raffles City from now till June 12.

You're invited to enter a larger-than-life version of TBB's takeaway box and scribble your favourite memory on the wall of milestones, then pose alongside a giant croissant optical illusion and snap a pic or two.

Getting hungry? You can redeem a complimentary croissant and cold brew coffee (from a station shaped like a massive takeaway cup of coffee), while stocks last.

Till June 12, 2022.

Find out more here.

7. i Light Singapore 2022

After a two-year hiatus, i Light Singapore is back to light up Marina Bay this month.

Themed Spark of Light, this year's festival aims to raise awareness on environmental sustainability through 20 dazzling light art installations by local and international artists, along with a series of immersive programmes, workshops and walking tours.

June 3 to 26, 2022.

Find out more here.

ALSO READ: Gastrobeats 2022: Singapore's first large-scale lifestyle festival since the pandemic

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.