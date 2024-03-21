What to do this weekend (March 22 to 24)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Sakura 2024

Cherry blossom season is here again, and with it, the return of Gardens by the Bay's Sakura floral display at the Flower Dome.

This year, the beauty of the cherry blossom trees in bloom is set against a landscape that echoes Kyoto's tranquil gardens and the historic Golden Pavilion — a Unesco World Heritage Site.

You can also look forward to experiencing Yozakura (night sakura), where the cherry blossom trees are lit up and whimsical light projections on the ground offer a magical ambience under the darkened sky, make a wish on the 1,000 paper cranes hung from the ceiling of the Flower Dome, check out various programmes spotlighting Japanese art and culture, and much more.

March 22 to April 21, 2024. Find out more here

2. The Disney+ Home: A Story for Everyone

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C39c7-ZtGg8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

You're warmly invited to visit Disney+ Home, a unique and interactive pop-up event happening at VivoCity Atrium.

Immerse yourself in a tour of four interactive rooms themed around the epic worlds featured on Disney+ Singapore, and keep your eyes peeled for hidden easter eggs and interesting facts along the way.

Be sure to fill in answers in the activity book to win exclusive Disney+ merchandise such as Star Wars-themed keychains, drinking mugs from the Disney Store, and more.

Till March 24, 2024. Find out more here

3. Earth Hour Festival

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4qLpYQp60a/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore's (WWF-Singapore) flagship global environmental movement, Earth Hour Festival, will be taking place this Saturday.

Taking place at Wisma Atria, the event aims to encourage climate resilience through community engagement.

You can look forward to WWF Nature, Climate and Community edutainment booths, educational games that will let you delve into the complexities of climate change by illuminating impacts and solutions of the issue, and much more.

There will also be entertainment activities for both kids and adults like music and dance performances, face painting, colouring stations for children, and plant workshops.

Of course, the highlight of the festival is the symbolic "Switch Off" ceremony, where Singapore's bustling shopping district goes dark for one hour in solidarity with our planet.

March 23, 2024, 11 am to 9.30 pm. Find out more here

4. Hypebeast Live

Check out the debut edition of Hypebeast Live, taking place at Trifecta and Somerset Skate Park this Saturday.

Styled as a vibrant jam-packed event that brings together live music, good food and creative experiences, Hypebeast Live invites you to immerse yourself in the physical and audible narratives of street culture.

Trifecta Singapore will be home to the art and activities, including a live presentation and exclusive T-shirt drop by urban artist and illustrator, Clogtwo, and a series of interactive pop-ups from Asics, Don Julio, Guinness, Häagen-Dazs, Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Rip Curl and more.

Meanwhile, Somerset Skate Park will be transformed into a music space, with performances by local and regional artists such as Haven, KIARA (Ashley Kiara), Nicolette, HBN, Sivanesh, TropicLab, and DONN.

March 23, 2024, 4 pm to 10.30 pm. Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.