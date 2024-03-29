What to do this weekend (March 29 to 31)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Naruto: The Gallery

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4rpdwuSpvx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Calling all Naruto fans: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of this legendary anime with the international debut of Naruto: The Gallery at Universal Studios Singapore.

You're invited to relive the heroic story of Naruto and his friends from their genin beginnings to the Fourth Great Ninja War through showcases of storyboards, character art and more.

In addition, you can catch original animations by five up-and-coming animators inspired by iconic scenes from the anime, snag exclusive limited-edition Naruto merchandise, and even enjoy a special dining experience at the Naruto The Gallery Cafe with unique menu items like Naruto's favourite Ichiraku Ramen, Sasuke's Fire Meatballs, and much more.

Till June 30, 2024. Find out more here

2. OH! Kampong Gelam Art Walk

Join OH! Open House on a curated art walk to explore Kampong Gelam.

You'll discover 12 site-specific art installations that weave tales about the history, heritage and stories behind this lively district while learning more about local businesses in the area and unearthing hidden gems around the neighbourhood.

In addition, if you're taking part this weekend, you can snag a free limited-edition art print by OH! artistic director Alan Oei celebrating OH!'s past art walks.

March 30 to May 12, 2024. Find out more here

3. ACM Adventures: Tell Me a Story

Take your kids to the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) this weekend for tons of storytelling fun.

Your kids can explore and discover various objects and artefacts with meaningful stories surrounding them through captivating storytelling sessions, catch a whimsical interactive drama performance, and even tap into their creative side with a DIY craft activity where they can personalise a cover for their very own activity book and bind its pages with thread.

March 31, 2024, 11 am to 3 pm. Find out more here

4. Movies at Southside: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Head to Sentosa island for a free movie screening of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix this weekend.

Taking place at Southside on Sentosa, the screening is a walk-in event, no pre-booking required. However, entry is limited to 150 pax on a first come first served basis, so be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

March 29 to 31, 2024, 7.50 pm. Find out more here

ALSO READ: 21 places for high tea in Singapore: Updated with 1-for-1 deals

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.