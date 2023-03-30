What to do this weekend (March 31 to April 2)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. The Vintage Fair 2023

Vintage fans, get ready to experience true vintage from some of the finest collectors in Singapore’s vintage community: The Vintage Fair is back at Journey East for its eighth edition.

With wares ranging from fashion to jewellery, glassware, watches, collectables, décor accessories, and heirlooms, the fair boasts a veritable treasure trove of authentic items from a bygone era.

2. New Escape Rooms at Science Centre

Can't get enough of escape rooms? Check out Science Centre Singapore's newest attraction, E.S.C. (Escape @ Science Centre). Blending the ever-popular escape room concept with STEM-themed puzzles that test knowledge, skill and tenacity, E.S.C. boasts three rooms with unique storylines and differing physical action levels.

Take on the role of the last humans alive in Museum of Humankind, avatars trying to make their way out of a glitching metaverse in Shangri-La, or desperate people in search of a lost friend in Dr. X (not recommended for young children or the faint of heart).

Interestingly enough, mobile phones are actually required for the Museum of Humankind room. Curious yet?

3. Seven free croissants at Tiong Bahru Bakery

This is no April Fool's Day prank: Tiong Bahru Bakery is giving away free croissants this month.

To redeem your treats, simply purchase any coffee or tea at Tiong Bahru Bakery outlets on 1 April from 10 am till closing time, and whisper "I heard a rumour that I can get free croissants for a week" to the staff. You'll receive a stamp card that can be used to redeem seven free croissants.

A maximum of two croissants can be redeemed per stamp card per day, and you have until 30 April to secure all your croissants.

There’s no limit to the number of drinks you can purchase, and more drinks = more stamp cards = more free croissants.

4. Toa Payoh Heritage Trail

Rediscover Toa Payoh's rich heritage and history with the National Heritage Board's refreshed Toa Payoh Heritage Trail.

The refreshed Toa Payoh Heritage Trail covers 29 heritage sites and features 10 heritage trail markers, with two new marked sites comprising Block 53, also known as the "VIP Block", and the iconic Toa Payoh Dragon Playground. These new sites join existing marked sites such as Lian Shan Shuang Lin Monastery, Masjid Muhajirin and Toa Payoh Town Park.

5. Shaw Plaza reopening weekend

After years of redevelopment works, Shaw Plaza is finally reopening. The refreshed family mall boasts amenities like Shaw Theatres Balestier (the only cinema in the vicinity), a Sky Terrace on Level 3 with an outdoor play area for your kids, a range of educational and enrichment centres, and, of course, a vast selection of food and beverage options.

As part of its grand reopening, the mall is hosting a fam-tastic celebration with a bubble magician show, balloon sculptures, caricacture sessions, glitter tattoos and games to play.

