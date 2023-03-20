Top 10 free things to do in Singapore (March 2023)

Bored as well as broke? We’ve got good news for you. This March, there’s a slew of festivals, live performances, talks, and activities to keep you entertained and informed at zero cost.

Look forward to celebrating all things feline at the Singapore Cat Festival, learning about the history of street culture with Spider-Man, and breathing new life into your old tees by turning them into reusable tote bags. Here’s your guide to the top 10 free things to do in March 2023.

1. Singapore Cat Festival

Singapore’s offshore islands don’t include a Pulau Cat, but we have an alternative if you don’t want to have to travel to Japan to get your feline fix.

The Singapore Cat Festival is back for its third iteration this March. It’s a celebration of all things feline, and will bring together cat lovers as well as the cats who own them.

Look forward to cat adoption drives, breed showcases, tons of retail booths, vet chats, and even glitter tattoos and face painting. There’s also a cat-themed Art Jamming workshop and cat toy making workshop, but these are already fully booked.

You must be wondering, will there also be cats? Yes! The Singapore Cat Festival 2023 is a cat-friendly event, so you can expect to see lots of purring bundles of fur as you browse the booths. You’re also welcome to bring your own kitty along—just make sure he/she is secured in a carrier.

Singapore Cat Festival

Date and time : March 25 & 26, 2023, 11am – 9pm

Venue : Great World, Level 1 Atrium & Office Lobby, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994

2. Cellarbration Whisky Festival 2023

Whiskey lovers, gather your mates—it’s time to cellar-brate! On March 25, 2023, local liquor retailer Cellarbration is bringing you their Whisky Festival 2023.

You’ll get to sample over 30 whiskies and spirits from brands all over the world, including Martell, Glenlivet, and Johnnie Walker. Plus, snag a bottle (or 2, or 3, or…) at exclusive prices at the one-day-only festival. Even more reason to be in high spirits!

While this is a members-only event, Cellarbration membership is free. All you have to do is download their CellarRewards app, sign up, and show your account at the door.

Cellarbration Whisky Festival 2023

Date and time : March 25, 2023, 11am – 9pm

Venue : Cellarbration, 361 Ubi Road 3 #01-00 Singapore, 408664

3. Do a “short” of quantum physics

How do you get a taste of quantum physics in 5 minutes or less? And for free? Head down to the ArtScience Museum for Quantum Shorts 2022/23!

Quantum Shorts is a film festival celebrating films about quantum physics. These films either tell a story (we even see a “quantum comedy”!) or are abstract visualisations — think metaphors for the arrow of time, or atomistic takes on the meaning of life.

This year, there are 9 shortlisted films created by both amateur and professional filmmakers. Each film is just 2 to 5 minutes long, and all will be screened at the ArtScience Cinema from now until 31 Mar 2023. Allocate about 32 minutes of time to see them all.

After you’ve watched all the films, you can also vote for your favourite to win the People’s Choice prize!

Quantum Shorts 2022/23

Date and time: Weekdays 11am, 12pm, 1pm; 19 and March 26 (Sun) 11am

Venue: ArtScience Cinema (Level 4), ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018974

4. Sneak a peek into sneaker history

Remember the 2018 movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? If you said yes, do you also remember what sneakers Miles Morales wore?

Most of us probably don’t notice footwear in films, but you may be surprised to know that the movies you know and love are big influences on sneaker fashions. Beloved characters like Miles Morales don’t just tickle your funny bone or tug at your heart strings, but also shape sneaker trends, releases and special editions. In turn, these sneaker styles influence pop and street culture as we know it.

Step into the world of sneaker and street culture with From Street to Screen, a series of film screenings that explore important films in sneaker and streetwear history. It’s part of Sneakertopia, an ArtsScience Museum exhibition about the history of sneakers and street culture.

In Mar 2023, you’ll get the opportunity to watch three films (more to come in April and May!).

From Street to Screen

Film Dates and times Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) March 11,18, 25 (Sat) at 11am Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) March 6 - 31 (Mon – Fri) at 4pm Space Jam (1996) March 6 - 31 (Mon – Fri) at 2pm March 12, 19, 26 (Sun) at 12pm Venue: ArtScience Cinema (Level 4), ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018974

5. Explore female identity through dance

Who owns our body? That’s a question dance artist Hasyimah Harith aims to pose to her audience in her solo dance performance, Nak Dara.

“Nak Dara” is a Malay phrase that suggests “a virgin” or “wanting a virgin”. Hasyimah Harith created this piece to explore different aspects of a woman’s identity and how the female body is represented and owned.

She’s as knowledgeable in Malay folk dance as she is earnest about curating performance experiences that ask the tough questions. So if you head down to catch Nak Dara, you’ll be enthralled by a beautiful dance performance that’ll also get you thinking.

Nak Dara

Date and time : March 18, 2023, 2.30pm –4.30pm

Venue : City Hall Wing, Level 2, Singapore Courtyard, National Gallery, 1 St Andrew’s Rd, Singapore 178957

6. Support local music, from rap to reggae

One of the best ways to support local music talents is to go for their live shows. The Esplanade is making that really easy for us in the last week of March with Soul Jam, a series of free music performances at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre.

They’ve advertised the music genres as “soul, funk and R&B”, but we’ve also noticed rap, reggae, jazz, blues and country artists in the line-up. You’ll have to check out the Soul Jam programme site for all the deets—go wild!

Soul Jam

Date and time : March 24, 25, 26, 31, 2023; various timings

Venue : Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981

7. Up your career readiness game

Whether you’re actively looking for a new job or just can’t remember the last time you blew the dust off your foregone resume, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their “Get Professional” series, you can access professional help for resume writing, networking skills, and job market insights. Get guidance from industry experts who’ve coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play this game.

Resume Writing | Get Professional

Date and time : March 22, 2023, 7pm – 9pm

Venue : Online

Supercharge your job search in 2023 | The LLiBrary Lunchtime Talk

Date and time : March 23, 2023, 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Venue : Online

Networking | Get Professional

Date and time : March 29, 2023, 7pm – 9pm

Venue : Online

8. Celebrate and network with women in tech

It’s happening, guys and gals — the tech industry is opening up to women. There’s much to be said about the progress that’s been made and what more we can do for gender equality. And there’s no better way to talk about these than through conversations with women leaders at the forefront of the tech industry.

On 21 Mar 2023, Girls in Tech Singapore welcomes you to their International Women’s Day 2023 event. Featuring panel discussions, talks, and a networking session, you’ll get to hear industry insights from Microsoft, United Women of Singapore, SheBrilliance, and Draper Startup House.

IWD evening with Microsoft, UWS, DHS, SheBrilliance, & Girls In Tech

Date and time : March 21, 2023, 6pm – 9pm

Venue : 182 Cecil Street, #13-01 Singapore, 069547

9. Turn your old T-shirt into a tote bag

If there’s a dark corner of your wardrobe with a bunch of old tees that you know will never see the light of day again, it’s time to give them a new lease of life.

Turn your old T-shirt into a reusable tote bag with Project Re:ground, a mental wellbeing initiative by Youth Corps Singapore in collaboration with the Health Promotion Board. This event is part of their Green Series, which is all about breathing new life into stuff that you’d otherwise likely throw away.

Re:ground @ Dungeon – The Green Series: Re-Fashion

Date and time : March 23, 2023, 7pm – 9.30pm

Venue : 113 Somerset Road, The Red Box, Singapore 238165

Note : Bring along an old T-shirt!

10. Complete a walkathon

If marathons are too much for your out of shape body, start simple. Take the first step in your fitness journey with Let’s Walk, Singapore, a free 3km walkathon in Yishun Park organised by Singaporean footwear brand Sunnystep.

The event will kick off with a gentle warm up stretch routine to get your engine going, and give you water or toilet breaks every 20-30 minutes or so. To end off the session, they’ll take you through a short cool down stretch routine.

Let’s Walk, Singapore

Date and time : March 25, 2023, 9am – 11am

Venue : Yishun Park (entrance near SAFRA Yishun Country Club)

