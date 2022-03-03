What to do this weekend (March 4 to 6) — stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Sakura featuring tokidoki

Although we can't travel to Japan yet, you can still enjoy the elegant beauty of cherry blossoms with Sakura season at Gardens by the Bay.

This year, the Sakura floral display will be graced by five very special guests: Tokidoki’s five magical Unicornos, Fubuki, Ichiyo, Haru & Harumi, Yoshino and Sakurako.

You can catch a glimpse of these adorable and colourful tokidoki characters amidst a landscape featuring torii gates, hanami settings, Japanese floral art, and a display of Japanese carp streamers known as koinobori.

March 4 to April 3, 2022 Find out more here.

2. Indian Rhino feeding sessions @ Night Safari

Walk on the wild side with Night Safari's new attraction, where you'll get to feed rhinos. Meet Newari, an adorable 5-year-old Indian rhino, and feed him his favourite carrots while learning more about this endangered species. Feeding sessions start at 7.30 pm for a fee of $10, with all contributions from feeding sessions going towards supporting conservation projects in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Find out more here or here.

3. The Purrfect Hello Kitty Experience @ Fairmont Singapore

Take your Hello Kitty craze to new heights at Fairmont Singapore. From now till 30 April, you can enjoy a whimsical Hello Kitty-themed afternoon tea experience at Anti:dote.

Expect a feast for not just your stomach but your eyes as well with IG-worthy concoctions including Hello Kitty-adorned quiches, choux puff pastries, adorable macarons, as well as pink and blue mocktails inspired by the red-bowed cat.

Still can't get enough of the Hello Kitty experience? Good news: You can also book a themed staycation at Fairmont Singapore, where you'll get to take home Hello Kitty collectibles such as a limited-edition cushion, a Hello Kitty-branded towel, mug, face mask and bowl, as well as baked Hello Kitty cookies (yum!).

Hello Kitty Whimsical Tea Indulgence at Anti:dote: Available till April 30, 2022, find out more here.

The Purrfect Hello Kitty Staycation: Available till April 30, 2022, find out more here.

4. The World of Nickelodeon

It's time for some family fun with The World of Nickelodeon, Singapore's first-ever Nickelodeon-themed play space. Situated at Marina Square, the play venue promises a wide array of fun activities for your kids, from bumper cars to train rides, climbing walls, ball pits, obstacle courses, bubble machines and more.

In addition, your little ones can look forward to meet and greet sessions (and photo ops!) with beloved characters from their favourite shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora the Explorer and Bubble Guppies.

Till April 17, 2022 Find out more here or here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.